Did motorbike couple's 'happiness' survey prompt arrest on spying charges in Iran?

Craig and Lindsay Foreman were travelling to Australia on a motorbiking trip before they were arrested in Iran. Picture: Foreign Office

By Will Conroy

Could a "happiness survey" have led to the arrest of a British couple in Iran on espionage charges?

Craig and Lindsay Foreman, are accused of "cooperating with covert institutions linked to the intelligence services of hostile and Western countries".

A spokesperson for the Iranian judiciary said they "were monitored with the cooperation of security agencies and arrested", according to the Mizan news agency.

According to their social media, the couple were on a motorbiking trip across the globe to Australia.

They were aiming to reach Brisbane by 1st July 2025 for the International Positive Psychology Association (IPPA) Conference, according to their Facebook accounts.

At the conference, they were going to present the findings of the survey which includes the following questions:

1) What is means to live a good life

2) What intentional activities have had the greatest positive impact on people’s lives

3) What intentional activities could make the biggest difference in people’s communities

4) One-line messages of hope for the world

A post shared to Lindsay's Facebook claims they have videoed and transcribed 80+ knee-to-knee chats since committing to this project at the European Conference on Positive Psychology back in July 2014.

According to Ms Foreman's social media, the couple were on a motorbiking trip across the globe to Australia. Picture: Social media

A Foreign Office spokesperson has now said: "We are deeply concerned by reports that two British nationals have been charged with espionage in Iran.

"We continue to raise this case directly with the Iranian authorities.

"We are providing them with consular assistance and remain in close contact with their family members."

According to another of Lindsay's Facebook posts, the couple travelled to Iran and Pakistan "despite advice".

They posted: “Despite the advice of friends, family, and the FCDO (which strongly advises against travel to Iran for British nationals), we’ve chosen to keep moving forward.

“Why? Because we believe that, no matter where you are in the world, most people are good, kind humans striving for a meaningful life. Yes, we’re aware of the risks.

“We also know the rewards of meeting incredible people, hearing their stories, and seeing the breathtaking landscapes of these regions could far outweigh the fear.”

FCDO guidance explicitly warns against all travel to the country, cautioning that British citizens could be arrested simply for their nationality.

Despite this, the couple acknowledged the extreme risk in a social media post on December 30.

Last Thursday Iranian state-run media reported they were being held on unspecified security charges.

A statement, translated from Persian, said: "The individuals entered Iran under the guise of tourists and, under the guise of investigative and research work, have collected information in several provinces of the country."

It claimed that "these individuals were cooperating with covert institutions linked to the intelligence services of hostile and Western countries under the guise of research and investigation activities".

State media published a photograph reportedly showing the couple meeting the UK's ambassador to Iran Hugo Shorter last Wednesday.

Craig and Lindsay Foreman arrived in Iran last December. Picture: Family Handout

"According to the observations of intelligence and security institutions, the connection of these individuals with several institutions affiliated with intelligence services has been confirmed, and additional investigations are ongoing in this regard," the news agency said in a post online.

A statement previously issued by the Foreign Office on their family's behalf, read: "This unexpected turn of events has caused significant concern for our entire family, and we are deeply focused on ensuring their safety and well-being during this trying time."

It added: "We are actively engaging with the British government and relevant authorities, working diligently to navigate the complexities of this matter. The family are united in our determination to secure their safe return."

They said the "emotional burden of this situation weighs heavily on us" but hailed "the outpouring of support from friends, family, and the community" which had "provided us with strength and encouragement as we face this ordeal".

The couple had been warned not to try and enter Iran. Picture: Social media

The couple had crossed into Iran from Armenia on December 30, 2024, planning to be in Pakistan by January 4.

During their time in the country, they stayed in Tabriz, Tehran and Isfahan, accompanied by a tour guide.

They had been due to continue to Kerman but failed to check into their hotel.