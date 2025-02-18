Did motorbike couple's 'happiness' survey prompt arrest on spying charges in Iran?

18 February 2025, 21:40

Craig and Lindsay Foreman
Craig and Lindsay Foreman were travelling to Australia on a motorbiking trip before they were arrested in Iran. Picture: Foreign Office

By Will Conroy

Could a "happiness survey" have led to the arrest of a British couple in Iran on espionage charges?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Craig and Lindsay Foreman, are accused of "cooperating with covert institutions linked to the intelligence services of hostile and Western countries".

A spokesperson for the Iranian judiciary said they "were monitored with the cooperation of security agencies and arrested", according to the Mizan news agency.

According to their social media, the couple were on a motorbiking trip across the globe to Australia.

They were aiming to reach Brisbane by 1st July 2025 for the International Positive Psychology Association (IPPA) Conference, according to their Facebook accounts.

At the conference, they were going to present the findings of the survey which includes the following questions:

1) What is means to live a good life

2) What intentional activities have had the greatest positive impact on people’s lives

3) What intentional activities could make the biggest difference in people’s communities

4) One-line messages of hope for the world

A post shared to Lindsay's Facebook claims they have videoed and transcribed 80+ knee-to-knee chats since committing to this project at the European Conference on Positive Psychology back in July 2014.

The couple shared their travels on social media
According to Ms Foreman's social media, the couple were on a motorbiking trip across the globe to Australia. Picture: Social media

A Foreign Office spokesperson has now said: "We are deeply concerned by reports that two British nationals have been charged with espionage in Iran.

"We continue to raise this case directly with the Iranian authorities.

"We are providing them with consular assistance and remain in close contact with their family members."

According to another of Lindsay's Facebook posts, the couple travelled to Iran and Pakistan "despite advice".

They posted: “Despite the advice of friends, family, and the FCDO (which strongly advises against travel to Iran for British nationals), we’ve chosen to keep moving forward.

“Why? Because we believe that, no matter where you are in the world, most people are good, kind humans striving for a meaningful life. Yes, we’re aware of the risks.

“We also know the rewards of meeting incredible people, hearing their stories, and seeing the breathtaking landscapes of these regions could far outweigh the fear.”

FCDO guidance explicitly warns against all travel to the country, cautioning that British citizens could be arrested simply for their nationality.

Despite this, the couple acknowledged the extreme risk in a social media post on December 30.

Which image speaks to you most loudly? We’re about to tackle one of the most challenging—and let’s be honest, slightly...

Posted by Lindsay Foreman on Sunday, December 29, 2024

Last Thursday Iranian state-run media reported they were being held on unspecified security charges.

A statement, translated from Persian, said: "The individuals entered Iran under the guise of tourists and, under the guise of investigative and research work, have collected information in several provinces of the country."

It claimed that "these individuals were cooperating with covert institutions linked to the intelligence services of hostile and Western countries under the guise of research and investigation activities".

State media published a photograph reportedly showing the couple meeting the UK's ambassador to Iran Hugo Shorter last Wednesday.

Craig and Lindsay Foreman arrived in Iran last December.
Craig and Lindsay Foreman arrived in Iran last December. Picture: Family Handout

Read more: British couple on motorbike adventure held in Iran pictured for the first time as family break silence

Read more: Pope Francis cancels weekend engagements as hospital stay extended

"According to the observations of intelligence and security institutions, the connection of these individuals with several institutions affiliated with intelligence services has been confirmed, and additional investigations are ongoing in this regard," the news agency said in a post online.

A statement previously issued by the Foreign Office on their family's behalf, read: "This unexpected turn of events has caused significant concern for our entire family, and we are deeply focused on ensuring their safety and well-being during this trying time."

It added: "We are actively engaging with the British government and relevant authorities, working diligently to navigate the complexities of this matter. The family are united in our determination to secure their safe return."

They said the "emotional burden of this situation weighs heavily on us" but hailed "the outpouring of support from friends, family, and the community" which had "provided us with strength and encouragement as we face this ordeal".

The couple had been warned not to try and enter Iran.
The couple had been warned not to try and enter Iran. Picture: Social media

The couple had crossed into Iran from Armenia on December 30, 2024, planning to be in Pakistan by January 4.

During their time in the country, they stayed in Tabriz, Tehran and Isfahan, accompanied by a tour guide.

They had been due to continue to Kerman but failed to check into their hotel.

Lindsay Foreman
Lindsay Foreman is a Reiki master, according to Facebook. Picture: Family Handout

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

The Vatican says Pope Francis is being treated for 'bilateral pneumonia'

New scans show Pope Francis has pneumonia in both lungs but Vatican says he remains ‘in good spirits’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned 'any appearance by armed forces under some other flag' in Ukraine would be 'completely unacceptable', in a dig at a peace plan floated by Keir Starmer.

Keir Starmer’s Ukraine peacekeeping plan ‘completely unacceptable’, Russia tells US in Saudi Arabia talks

Lydia Mugambe is accused of taking 'advantage of her status'

UN judge ‘trafficked woman to UK to be her slave'

The plane, which was carrying 80 people, slid down onto the icy runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport before bursting into flames

Horrifying video shows moment Delta plane crashes on tarmac and bursts into flames at Toronto airport

Healey's comments came following Russia-US Peake talks in Saudi Arabia.

UK facing 'new era of threat' from Russia, Defence Secretary says as he unveils ‘biggest military shake up in 50 years’

Passengers escape Flipped over Delta plane after it crashed while landing in Toronto

'We were hanging upside down like bats': Survivors reveal fear and chaos inside flipped over Delta plane

Craig and Lindsay Foreman

British couple on round-the-world motorbike adventure charged with espionage by Iranian authorities

Corinna Schumacher, right, has broken her silence on the case involving a plot to reveal Formula One star Michael Schumacher's health secrets.

Michael Schumacher's wife breaks silence after three men guilty of blackmail plot to reveal F1 legend's health secrets

Pope Francis

Pope Francis cancels weekend engagements as hospital stay extended

Alhaurin El Grande Malaga Province Spain Church of Nuestra Señora de la Encarnación

Heartbreak as Brit pensioner, 90, 'starves to death in her Spanish home' as son, 63, 'found dead in property'

US and Russia begin talks about Ukraine in Saudi Arabia

Vladimir Putin 'ready to meet Zelenskyy', Moscow says as Russia-US peace talks underway

Shocking footage shows passenger's 'lucky escape' after Delta jet crashes and 'flips' at Toronto airport leaving 18 injured

Shocking footage shows passenger's 'lucky escape' after Delta jet crashes and 'flips' at Toronto airport with 18 injured

The woman was attacked by a shark

Family of woman whose hands were bitten off by shark reveal 'nightmare' after husband fought off '7ft' predator

The aircraft can be seen upside down, with its wheels in the air, and the area thick with snow

Passenger jet 'flips over' during landing in Toronto leaving 15 injured - with three critical

Pope Francis will need to remain in hospital with a respiratory tract infection

Pope to remain in hospital with infection as doctors tackle 'complex clinical picture'

Jennifer Rauchet, Pete Hegest, US defence secretary, and Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, Minister of Defence of Poland, during a welcoming ceremony in Warsaw, Poland, on February 14, 2025.

Ukraine is the 'frontline' of Britain, Starmer says as US begins peace talks with Russia

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lydia Mugambe

United Nations judge forced woman to work as slave after tricking her to come to UK, court hears
Abdirahman Ibrahim has been convicted of murder after driving into the back of Liam Jones

Killer driver mows down e-bike rider to 'teach him lesson' for doing wheelies

The father of murdered schoolgirl Sara Sharif is reportedly being protected by a 'Muslim gang'

Sara Sharif's father protected by 'Muslim gang' in jail after being attacked with jagged tuna lid
Senior Tories including Suella Braverman and Michael Gove have criticised the judge's comments

Senior Tories blast 'out of touch' judge for 'ludicrous attack' on Starmer’s migrant remarks
Shiri Bibas and her two young sons, Ariel and Kfir, died in an airstrike, Hamas said

Bodies of youngest Israeli hostage Kfir Bibas and his brother and mother to be handed over as family ‘in turmoil’
Lisa Smith, 43, was with a female friend when she was killed outside the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Kent

Man suspected of fatally shooting wife outside pub on Valentine's Day rang friend and said 'she's dead'
Carry On legend Julian Holloway dies aged 80

Carry On legend Julian Holloway dies aged 80 after 'brief illness' as tributes pour in

Rita Lambourne, 58, was “fatally wounded” at her home in Bayencourt South, Bexhill

Man charged with axe murder of woman in own home

World News

See more World News

Trump said on Thursday that the US will start imposing 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico from Saturday, which will likely have a dramatic impact on the economy.

Trump imposes 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico from February 1 with China to follow, setting up trade war

18 days ago

The American Airlines flight collided with a military helicopter

Chilling air traffic control audio captures moment American Airlines flight collides with helicopter

19 days ago

Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov

World champion skaters and members of US team were on American Airlines plane that crashed into Potomac River

19 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News