Stranded British F-35 fighter jet finally leaves Indian airport after five-week ordeal

22 July 2025, 09:21

The $115 million aircraft, regarded as one of the world's most advanced stealth fighters, has been stranded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for over a month due to technical issues.
The $115 million aircraft, regarded as one of the world's most advanced stealth fighters, has been stranded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for over a month due to technical issues. Picture: X

By Frankie Elliott

A British F-35B fighter jet that was grounded at an Indian airport for five weeks took off on Tuesday and is now en route to Australia, an Indian official has confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The $115 million aircraft, regarded as one of the world's most advanced stealth fighters, has been stranded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for over a month due to technical issues.

After being repaired by a team of UK engineers, the military jet is now airborne and heading to a British aircraft carrier near Darwin, Australia.

It's take-off was confirmed by a Thiruvananthapuram official, who wasn’t authorised to speak with the media and requested anonymity.

They stated that the jet, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, had been stranded due to hydraulic issues and problems with its auxiliary power unit, both of which have now been fixed.

The British High Commission and U.K.’s Ministry of Defense did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Read more: UK joins 27 nations calling for Israel to end war in Gaza as Lammy condemns 'inhumane drip feeding' of aid

Read more: David Lammy joins foreign ministers condemning Israel for depriving Gazans 'of human dignity'

The aircraft was unable to return to the Royal Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, after it ran into bad weather whilst on a routine mission in the Arabian Sea in June.

The jet diverted to Thiruvananthapuram and landed safely on June 14, where it has remained ever since.

Its extended stay at the Indian airport fuelled speculation that the aircraft could be partially dismantled and transported in a cargo plane if repairs were unsuccessful.

However, the UK's Ministry of Defence dismissed the suggestion in a statement.

The grounding of the fighter has sparked a wave of AI generated memes and cartoons on Indian social media.

In one viral post, uploaded by the Kerala tourism department, the plane is shown sitting on the tarmac surrounded by coconut trees, alongside a fictitious five-star review: “Kerala is such an amazing place, I don’t want to leave. Definitely recommend."

Another cartoon, posted on X, shows the plane enjoying snacks with a group of locals against a scenic background.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

The World Food Programme says nearly one in three people in Gaza do not eat for days at a stretch, and ''thousands'' are ''on the verge of catastrophic hunger''

UK joins 27 nations calling for Israel to end war in Gaza as Lammy condemns 'inhumane drip feeding' of aid

UK Foreign Secretary Holds Weimar+ Group Talks On Ukraine And European Security

David Lammy joins foreign ministers condemning Israel for depriving Gazans 'of human dignity'

Jeanne de Flandre hospital, Lille.

Mother of boy, 6, who ‘killed newborn on maternity ward’ was twice told to keep an eye on her child, victims' family claims
Keith McAllister died after being pulled onto an MRI machine

Tributes paid to weight lifter killed after 9kg chain 'sucked him' onto MRI machine

A police officer checks a car stuck in the wall of a barn following an accident in Bohmte, Germany, Sunday, July 20, 2025.

Horror as car crashes into first floor of barn after hitting trampoline, leaving boy, 7, critical

Firemen check the wreckage of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft that crashed onto a school campus in Dhaka

At least 16 dead after military plane crashes into college campus in Bangladesh

Patient being scanned and diagnosed on a MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scanner in a hospital. Modern medical equipment, medicine and health care co

Man dies after being pulled into MRI machine while wearing 9kg weight-training chain

Palestinians flee Deir al-Balah in central Gaza Sunday, July 20, 2025, after the Israeli military issued evacuation orders ahead of expected operations in the area

Israeli forces launch ground assault on Deir al-Balah in central Gaza for first time

John Healey is expected to argue that the West should again boost its military support for Ukraine in an effort to bring Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.

Defence secretary to call for ’50-day drive’ to arm Ukraine and force Putin to negotiate

Peter Reynolds, 79 and his wife Barbie, 75 have been arrested by the Taliban.

Taliban urged to release elderly British couple from maximum security prison before they ‘die in custody’

The skiing village of Chantemerle, near Briancon, in the summer

Investigation launched after British woman dies in rafting incident in French Alps

Smoke billows from passenger ship KM Barcelona after it caught fire in the waters off Talise Island in North Sulawesi, Indonesia

At least five dead after passenger ferry catches fire at sea in Indonesia

ISRAEL-US-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY

Benjamin Netanyahu hit with food poisoning and ordered to rest for three days

A man pulls a cart loaded with jerrycans and plastic bottles with water after collecting it at a camp for displaced people in Deir al-Balah, Gaza

More than 90 killed waiting for aid in Gaza - as Israel issues evacuation order ahead of ground offensive

Ukraine has offered fresh ceasefire talks to Russia

Ukraine proposes fresh ceasefire talks to Russia after weeks of missile strikes

A damaged convenience store building is seen after heavy rains in Gapyeong, South Korea

14 dead and 12 missing after landslides and flash floods hit South Korea

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Lammy speaks to LBC

Israel could face further sanctions, warns David Lammy - as he insists UK is ‘not complicit in what we’re seeing’ in Gaza
A white woman with blonde hair

Body found in lake confirmed as missing mother-of-three Rachel Booth

UK insurer LV=, known as Liverpool Victoria, letter to members for voting on proposed £530 million take over by US private equity group Bain Capital.

Insurers told to improve claims handling or face penalties after 'concerning' evidence of poor practices
Plans for the Sizewell C nuclear power plant

Sizewell C nuclear power plant construction to cost £38bn as investors sign deal

New Astronomer CEO breaks silence following 'kiss cam' moment which triggered resignation.

New Astronomer CEO breaks silence after 'unusual and surreal' 'kiss cam' moment

The Championships - Wimbledon 2007 Day Four

Wimbledon to almost triple in size after legal challenge thrown out by High Court

Doctors protesting outside Downing Street in 2024.

Patients 'may not be safe' during upcoming doctors’ strike, BMA warns

Nicole Sherzinger has opened up about Liam Payne

Nicole Sherzinger opens up about working with late One Direction star Liam Payne before his death

World News

See more World News

Diddy found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering but convicted of lesser charge

Diddy found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering but convicted of lesser charge

19 days ago

Snake hunter Mark Pelley lifts a snake in the cargo hold of a plane at Melbourne Airport.

Snake on a plane: Reptile found in hold sparks evacuation fears as expert called in to catch it

19 days ago

Ukraine warns that North Korea could send 30,000 troops to support Russia’s next major offensive — deepening ties between Kim and Putin.

North Korea ‘to send 30,000 troops for Putin’s next large-scale offensive,' Ukraine warns

19 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News