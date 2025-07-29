British holidaymaker dies after being found face down in Majorca hotel swimming pool

S'Illot, San Lorenzo del Cardezar Municipality, Mediterranean Sea, Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, Europe. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

A British holidaymaker has died after being found face down in the swimming pool of a hotel in Majorca this morning.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Paramedics responded to a call at 8.30am of a man faced down in the water of a pool in an unnamed hotel in the S'Illot area of the island.

They pulled the man from the pool upon arrival but despite efforts to revive the individual, he was later pronounced dead.

Emergency medical organisation SAMU said in a statement: "A British man aged 52 has been found floating face down in the swimming pool of a hotel in S'Illot.

"He was pulled out of the water and basic resuscitation manoeuvres were practised on him until the first ambulances arrived, when it was confirmed he had gone into cardiac arrest.

"Despite attempts to resuscitate him, he died. The alarm was raised at 8.37am this morning."

Read more: US airplane dramatically plunges 300ft to dodge British fighter jet, injuring flight attendants

Read more: Ibiza Rocks Hotel cancels upcoming events after four deaths in three months - including three Brits

Ibiza Rocks Hotel has cancelled upcoming events following multiple deaths. Picture: Social media

Police are understood to have launched an investigation but have yet to make an official comment.

The Civil Guard confirmed the victim was British, adding that he was 72 and not 52 as emergency medical responders had said earlier.

This marks the latest death following a string of incidents involving British tourists in Spain.

Last week, the Ibiza Rocks Hotel cancelled upcoming on-site music events after four people died in three months - including three Britons.

Ice hockey player Gary Kelly, 19, died in a fall at the hotel last week, while fellow Scot Evan Thomson, 27, also died this month.

Sharing a statement on Instagram, Ibiza Rocks Hotel said: "We are deeply shocked and devastated by the recent incidents that have tragically occurred.

"Our priority is to support those affected and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and to fully assist the authorities with their investigations."