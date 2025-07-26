Kept in a cage, shot in the hand: British-Israeli hostage reveals horror of 471 days in Hamas captivity

26 July 2025, 10:06

Emily was one of the 251 people abducted by Hamas-led militants on October 7, 2023.
Emily Damari was one of the 251 people abducted by Hamas-led militants on October 7, 2023. Picture: Family handout

By Frankie Elliott

A British-Israeli hostage kidnapped by Hamas terrorists during the October 7 attacks says she was kept in a "tiny cage" with "six" other people during her 471 days in captivity.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emily Damari, 29, had two of her fingers shot off by gunmen when she was kidnapped from her kibbutz, along with her best friends, twin brothers Gali and Ziv Berman, 27.

She was one of the 251 people abducted by Hamas-led militants on October 7, 2023. The same attack killed around 1,200 people and triggered the ongoing Israel-Gaza war.

Her kidnappers then dragged her to a hospital in Gaza, where she underwent multiple complex surgeries on her fingers and had a bullet removed from her leg.

For the next 15 months, she was forced to live in the Hamas tunnels beneath the Strip and kept in cages that were "sandy, wet and crawling with cockroaches".

Read more: Starmer says UK will do 'everything we can' to get aid into Gaza

Read more: Mother-of-three tells LBC of starvation 'hell' in designated 'safe zone' in Gaza

Emily Damari, right, and her mother Mandy embrace near kibbutz Reim, southern Israel after Emily was released from captivity by Hamas militants in Gaza
Emily, right, and her mother Mandy embrace near kibbutz Reim, southern Israel after Emily was released from captivity by Hamas militants in Gaza. Picture: Alamy

Recalling her horrific experience for the first time, Emily told the MailOnline: "There was one cage, a very small cage, and there were five girls sat in the cage.

"They let you go to the bathroom once or twice a day – you have a hole in the ground. It stinks.

"It was stinky, hot, humid, damp. You don't get used to it. There is no running water, just a gallon jug with water in it.

"The battery lamps give you light, but it's a very low light. It makes your eyes water."

Emily was freed alongside 32 fellow hostages in a ceasefire deal in January, she was handed over to the IDF in Israel who confirmed all three of her brothers and her parents were alive.

Pictures of Emily staring into the faces of Hamas and smiling in defiance have become famous.

But some 50 hostages remain trapped by Hamas. Of those remaining, 20 are confirmed to be alive, including the Berman twins.

Earlier this week, US president Donald Trump, who helped secure Emily's release in January, said he should secure the release of ten more hostages "very shortly".

However, Mr Trump declared on Friday night that the latest Gaza ceasefire talks were on the verge of breaking down because Hamas "did not want a deal".

October 7, 2023. Credit: UPI/Alamy Live News
Emiy's kidnappers dragged her to a hospital in Gaza, where she underwent multiple complex surgeries on her fingers and had a bullet removed from her leg. Picture: Alamy

The US leader and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are being urged by Benjamin Netanyahu 'to do everything in your power to bring my Gali and Zivi home'.

She told the leaders: "You saved my life, now you must do the same for the last 50 hostages. Only then can we start to heal."

Israel launched its assault on Gaza in retaliation to the Hamas-led October 7 attacks.

Its military campaign has since killed more than 58,895 people in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

These figures are quoted by the UN and others as the most reliable source of statistics available on casualties.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

A Southwest Airlines jet heading to Las Vegas from Southern California took a dramatic plunge shortly after take off to avoid hitting a British fighter jet.

US airplane dramatically plunges 300ft to dodge British fighter jet, injuring flight attendants

Southwest Flight 1496 took off just before noon local time on a flight to Las Vegas

Crew injured as US passenger plane dives to avoid 'midair collision' with fighter jet

A Thai military stands guard amid the escalation of the Thailand-Cambodia dispute in Surin Province, Thailand

Cambodia calls for 'immediate ceasefire' with Thailand after violent border clashes

Residents of Malabon city in the Philippines wade along a flooded road as Typhoon Co-may intensified seasonal monsoon rains

Dozens killed as fierce tropical storm batters the Philippines as president warns country must 'adapt' to climate change

Planes airdrop humanitarian aid in Gaza in October 2024 amid Israeli attacks

Israel to allow foreign countries to parachute aid into Gaza, IDF says

Dr Nick Maynard, who spent four weeks working inside Nasser Hospital in the south of the Strip, warned there was “profound malnutrition” among the population

British surgeon claims IDF soldiers shooting Palestinians at aid points 'like target practise' amid Gaza hunger crisis

France has become the first G7 nation to acknowledge Palestine as a state, and Britain has been urged to follow

All the countries that recognise Palestine as a state

A woman holding a baby sits in a hammock

More than 130,000 civilians evacuated from Thailand and Cambodia border as tensions escalate

Donald Trump And Hulk Hogan In Atlantic City

Donald Trump leads tributes to 'great friend' Hulk Hogan: 'He was MAGA all the way'

At least 14 people have been killed following clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops in a disputed area of their countries’ shared border.

At least 14 dead following military clashes at border between Thailand and Cambodia

Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dies aged 71 after 'cardiac arrest' at Florida home

Two dead as Cyrus wildfires rip through tourist town leaving homes engulfed in flames

Two people 'burned alive in vehicle' as Cyrus wildfires rip through areas close to popular tourist town

Exclusive
Suha Shaath has been living in a tent in the designated "safe area" of Al-Mawasi for the past two months, after her home was destroyed earlier in the war.

Mother-of-three tells LBC of starvation 'hell' in designated 'safe zone' in Gaza

President Trump Meets With NATO Secretary General Rutte At The White House

Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy arrives in Italy for Gaza truce talks

New footage shows Ukraine escalating its drone war with homemade incendiary bombs.

Watch: Ukrainian drone drops homemade incendiary bomb directly into building held by Russian troops

All dead after Russian plane crashes in Far East region, wreckage found

Passenger plane carrying 49 people crashes in remote Russia

Latest News

See more Latest News

A view of holiday and freight traffic queueing to use the Port of Dover in Kent, as travellers make their way across the Channel for the summer holidays. Picture date: Saturday July 26, 2025.

Busiest day of summer holiday as 3 million drivers hit British roads and 10,000 cars passing through Dover
Donald Trump has spent much of his first day in Scotland on his Turnberry golf course, as large numbers of police and security have been spotted searching the grounds amid threats of protests.

Trump spends first day in Scotland on golf course ahead of meetings with Starmer and EU leaders
The tech firm at the centre of the viral ‘kiss cam’ cheating scandal has released a cheeky clip - featuring Coldplay singer Chris Martin’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

Company at centre of viral Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ scandal drops cheeky video - with surprise twist
Counter terrorism police expect an uptick in children being radicalised over the school holiday.

Counter terrorism police expect uptick in children being radicalised over school holiday

Former presenter Gregg Wallace has defended himself against allegations of misconduct in a new interview

Gregg Wallace apologises, but says he's 'not a sex pest'

Oasis fans at Wembley Stadium.

Oasis dedicate song to late rock legend Ozzy Osbourne during packed-out gig

Dame Cleo Laine was a Grammy award-winning, leading figure of the British jazz music scene

Dame Cleo Laine, the 'First Lady of Jazz’, dies aged 97 as tributes pour in

People attend a vigil for shooting victims Vanessa Whyte, 45 and her children, James, 14, and Sara, 13.

Hundreds gather at community vigil for mother and children killed in Co Fermanagh shooting

World News

See more World News

At least 24 dead and up to 25 children missing from girls camp after flash flooding sweeps Texas

At least 15 children dead and dozens still missing from girls camp after flash flooding sweeps Texas

21 days ago

Palestinians walk back through the Netzarim corridor in central Gaza carrying aid parcels

Calls to end controversial Israeli and US-backed aid distribution system in Gaza due to 'chaos and violence'

21 days ago

Palestinians carry sacks and boxes of food and humanitarian aid

UN records 613 killings near humanitarian convoys and aid distribution points in Gaza since May

21 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News