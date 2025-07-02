British man, 67, dies on cruise ship travelling through Corfu as police launch urgent investigation

2 July 2025, 20:10 | Updated: 2 July 2025, 20:37

Luxurious cruise ships in Corfu.
Luxurious cruise ships in Corfu. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

An elderly British tourist has died on a cruise ship travelling through the Greek island of Corfu.

The man, 67, was pronounced dead while on board the vessel which was "flying the Maltese flag" through the island's main port.

The Port Authority said in a statement on Tuesday: "In the morning hours today, the Corfu Port Authority was informed of the death of a 67-year-old foreign passenger (British citizen) on a cruise ship (C/Z) flying the Maltese flag in the port of Corfu.

"The body was transferred to the Corfu General Hospital for an autopsy.

"A preliminary investigation is being conducted by the Corfu Central Port Authority."

Harbor of Corfu, Greece.
Harbor of Corfu, Greece. Picture: Alamy

