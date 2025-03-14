British pensioner killed in hit-and-run by Kenyan president’s motorcade

14 March 2025, 10:36

Kenyan President William Ruto's motorcade
Kenyan President William Ruto's motorcade. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

A British man has been killed in a hit-and-run incident involving a vehicle in the Kenyan President's motorcade.

Kenya’s National Police Service (NPS) has launched an investigation into the incident, with local reports suggesting a man was knocked down while attempting to cross a busy road in Nairobi as President William Ruto's motorcade passed.

Video footage shows the motorcade speeding along Ngog Road as bystanders are heard screaming following the incident.

Footage of the aftermath was also shared online, showing a crowd gathering around the man who has been named as 79-year-old Edgar Charles Frederick.

Kenya's President William Ruto being sworn in
Kenya's President William Ruto being sworn in. Picture: Getty

Onlookers who spoke to local media said the motorcade did not stop after Mr Frederick was struck.

It is understood Mr Frederick had been visiting Kenya to see his sister and nephew who live in the country.

In a statement NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said: “Following a road accident that occurred at Adams Arcade along Ngong Road involving a government vehicle, which resulted in the death of a pedestrian who is a foreign national, the NPS is now handling the matter and investigations have commenced.”

Police told local media the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident will appear in court following the investigation.“The driver of government motor vehicle attached to Nairobi Regional Coordinator’s office is out on cash bail awaiting to be arraigned in court,” the spokesman said.

The president was travelling on Ngog Road as part of a tour of the capital.

The Foreign Office has been contacted for comment.

Ruto has been president since September 2022, and made his first official visit as president to the UK the following month.

He has faced a series of controversies, and last year backed down from signing a finance bill into law that would have increased taxes after mass protests swept the country and became deadly, with reports of more than 20 people being killed.

