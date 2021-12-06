James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
British student, 18, says she was ‘very, very lucky’ to survive crocodile attack
6 December 2021, 09:49
A British student has said she was "very, very lucky" to survive an attack from a crocodile while holidaying in Zambia.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Amelie Osborn-Smith, 18, was left fighting for her life after she was dragged into a death roll by the reptile, during a swim with friends.
The teenager from Hampshire had been in the Zambezi river near the Victoria Falls.
Speaking from her hospital bed in a video from Medland Hospital, she said: "You don't really think in that situation, obviously people say you see your life flash before your eyes or whatever but you don't, you just think 'how do I get out of this situation?'
"And your brain just goes into overdrive and you just think how to get out but I was just very, very lucky.
She added: "When the accident happened I fully accepted the fact I was going to lose my foot and I accepted that and I'd said to all my friends, it's fine, I've lost my foot, I'm still alive and then I was told my foot is fine and I'm going to be able to walk again and it's such a relief."
Read more: Tustin and Hughes 'must never see light of day', says Arthur Labinjo-Hughes grandfather
Read more: 'Nowhere to hide' as Govt announces plans to crackdown on illegal narcotics
Despite being hospitalised, the teen remained positive about her experience, recommending others visit Zambia too.
When asked by Dr. Mohamed El Sahili - Medland Hospital's CVO - what she would tell others, she said: "Don’t let an incident like this put you off because it doesn’t happen often.
"I was very lucky but I think that, especially now, I’ve just seen that life can be over so quickly, so if you’re going to live - it sounds so cliché - but if you’re going to live thinking ‘I’m going to regret everything’ you’re never going to have a fulfilled life.
"I just think do it all while you can and don’t let one incident hold you back.”
Ms Osborn-Smith was on a white-water rafting trip during a gap-year visit to the African country, where her grandmother owns a farm, according to the Sun.
She was reportedly rescued by friends who punched the crocodile before dragging her into a boat.
A helicopter later took her to an aid post in nearby Livingstone and then on to the capital Lusaka, 240 miles away, where surgeons managed to save her foot.