British surgeon claims IDF soldiers shooting Palestinians at aid points 'like target practise' amid Gaza hunger crisis

Dr Nick Maynard, who spent four weeks working inside Nasser Hospital in the south of the Strip, warned there was “profound malnutrition” among the population. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

IDF soldiers are shooting Palestinians at aid points "almost like a game of target practice", a British surgeon who recently returned from Gaza has claimed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dr Nick Maynard, who spent four weeks working inside Nasser Hospital in the south of the Strip, warned there was "profound malnutrition" among the population.

The lack of food has left doctors fighting a losing battle to treat children and toddlers, Mr Maynard added, as Israeli border guards were "confiscating" cartons of formula feed kept in the medics' luggage.

"I met several doctors who had cartons of formula feed in their luggage - and they were all confiscated by the Israeli border guards. Nothing else got confiscated, just the formula feed," Dr Maynard told Sky News:

"There were four premature babies who died during the first two weeks when I was in Nasser Hospital - and there will be many, many more deaths until the Israelis allow proper food to get in there."

Read more: Mother-of-three tells LBC of starvation 'hell' in designated 'safe zone' in Gaza

Read more: Gaza 'catastrophe' sparks urgent calls for UK to recognise Palestinian state

The lack of food has left doctors fighting a losing battle to treat children and toddlers, Dr Maynard added. Picture: Getty

It was Dr Maynard's third visit to the territory since the war began, and the surgeon warned that virtually all of the children in Nasser Hospital's paediatric unit were being fed sugar water.

The lack of aid has also affected Dr Maynard's colleagues, with two medics "losing 20kg and 30kg respectively".

Describing some of the horrific events he witnessed, the British medic said he operated on an 11-year-old boy who had been "shot at food distribution points" run by the US and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

A 12-year-old boy also died on his operating table "because his injuries were so severe".

Discussing the shooting of Gazans by IDF soldiers at aid distribution points, Dr Maynard said he was "distressed" by the "pattern of injuries" seen in the hospital, with some days showing a "clustering of injuries to particular body parts".

He said that 12 days ago, four teenage boys arrived at the hospital having been "shot in the testicles".

"The clustering was far too obvious to be accidental, and it seemed to us like this was almost like a game of target practice," Dr Maynard explained.

"I would never have believed this possible unless I'd witnessed this with my own eyes."

"There will be many, many more deaths unless the Israelis allow proper food to get in".



Nick Maynard is a surgeon who has just been in Gaza. He spoke to me about the malnutrition and death he saw.



The images coming from Gaza are unbearable but I urge you not to look away. pic.twitter.com/IoJAJ90Rw4 — Yalda Hakim (@SkyYaldaHakim) July 24, 2025

The Israel Defense Forces said: "The IDF categorically rejects the claims of intentional harm to civilians, particularly in the manner described. For the sake of clarity, the army's binding orders prohibit forces operating in the area from intentionally firing at civilians.

"We are aware of reports of casualties among those who arrived at the aid distribution sites. These incidents are under examination by the relevant IDF authorities. Any allegation of a violation of the law or regulations will be thoroughly investigated, including taking appropriate action if necessary.

"The IDF is working to facilitate and ease the distribution of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) at the designated distribution centres, as well as through other international actors.

"These efforts are being conducted under difficult and complex operational conditions. As part of its operational conduct, the IDF draws lessons and conducts systematic learning processes in order to improve its operational response."

The IDF's attacks have since killed more than 58,895 people in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Picture: Getty

Israel says 150 food trucks were collected by the UN and other agencies inside Gaza on Wednesday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) denied targeting civilians queueing for aid and said it "fired warning shots" on Saturday in northern Gaza to remove "an immediate threat".

It also disputed the number of reported deaths.

Cogat - a branch of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) that deals with logistical coordination between Israel and the Gaza Strip - also announced that 70 food trucks were unloaded at aid crossings that day.

It added that another 800 food trucks were waiting to be picked up, but the UN and other aid organisations blamed the Israeli government for obstructing aid distribution.

The UN humanitarian agency Ocha warned earlier this week that the amount of aid reaching Gaza is “a trickle” compared to what is urgently needed.

Danny Danon, with the Israeli ambassador to the UN, accused Ocha of bias and claimed there was "clear evidence of Hamas affiliations within Ocha’s ranks".

Israel launched its attacks in Gaza in retaliation for the Hamas-led attacks on 7 October 2023, which killed about 1,200 people and led to 251 others being taken hostage.

The IDF's attacks have since killed more than 58,895 people in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

These figures are quoted by the UN and others as the most reliable source of statistics available on casualties.