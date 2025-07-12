British tourist dies after falling from balcony in Malta

12 July 2025, 22:15

A British tourist has died in St Julian's in Malta. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A 25-year-old British tourist has died after falling off the balcony of his hotel in Malta.

The man, from Gwynedd in Wales, was pronounced dead at the scene following the fall from his balcony on Friday morning.

Police told the Times of Malta that preliminary investigations indicated that the man fell off the balcony of the hotel in the town of St Julian's at around 4.15am.

Welsh MP Sian Gwenllian said the man's death was "truly devastating."

She said: "News of the death of a 25-year-old from Gwynedd in Malta is truly devastating. The pain his family must be experiencing is unimaginable. My thoughts, and those of the people of Gwynedd, are with them in their grief."

MP Liz Saville Roberts said: "Heartbreaking news. My heart goes out to the young man's family at this extremely difficult time."

Police investigations into the death are ongoing.

