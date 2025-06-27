British tourist, 41, dies in Majorca beach resort after plunging from 16ft wall

By Jacob Paul

A British tourist has died after plunging from a wall 16ft in Majorca.

The holidaymaker, 41, lost his balance and fell from a high wall at the Cala Aguila beach resort on the Spanish island’s northeast coast.

He was pronounced dead at the seen after falling into a rocky area at around 1.30am this morning, killing him instantly.

Firefighters and police recovered the his body after responding to calls.

It was not immediately clear if he had been alone or with others at the time.

The incident is being treated as an accident, police sources say.

It comes after a string of injuries and deaths in the holiday hotspot popular among Brits.

Earlier this week, an inquest heard how climber Zachary Cook fell 20 metres to his death on holiday in Malaga in Spain with his father at the time in a "terrible accident".

The 22-year-old, from Bristol, was climbing a route during the Spanish trip to when he died on 11 December 2024.

He suffered fatal injuries after he unclipped his safety clips from a safety wire, Avon Coroner's Court heard on Monday.

Coroner’s officer Alexis Camp told the hearing in a written statement: "They were climbing a route that required them to have two safety clips on their person and on the safety wires on the rock face.

"Prior to the start of the climb, they were informed to only unclip one of the safety clips from the safety wire at any one time and never to unclip both safety clips at the same time."