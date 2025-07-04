British tourist and friend killed by charging elephant during safari trip

Both women died at the scene, police say. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

A British tourist and her friend were killed by an elephant during a walking safari.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Brit, and her friend from New Zealand, were killed on a walking safari tour in South Luangwa National Park, Zambia.

The 68-year-old and a 67-year-old victims were killed by a charing female elephant calf.

Safari guides fired shots at the animal, which wounded it, but they were unable to prevent the attack.

Both women died at the scene, police say.

Female elephants are known to be aggressive when they protect their young from perceived threats.

The South Luangwa National Park is in eastern Zamibia, around 370 miles from Lusaka.

Read More: Vladimir Putin tells Donald Trump Russia will ‘pursue its goals’ in Ukraine despite call to end war

Read More: Wildfires burn across Greek tourist hotspot as thousands evacuate in soaring temperatures

Tourist photographs a bull elephant with his mobile phone in the Tena Tena Camp, South Luangwa National Park, Mfuwe, Zambia. Picture: Alamy

In 2024, two US tourists were killed in separate elephant incidents in Zambia.

Back in January, a Spaniard was killed by an elephant at a Thailand bathing sanctuary.

Blanca Ojanguren García, 22, was washing the animal when it drove its tusks into her.

The student was visiting Koh Yao Elephant Care centre on the island of Yao Yai, Clarin reported

Ms García was on exchange from University of Navarra and living in Taiwan when she had travelled to Thailand for a holiday.