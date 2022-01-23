Brit tourist killed with sickle 'over loud music' and another injured in attack in Thailand

23 January 2022, 08:14 | Updated: 23 January 2022, 08:55

The suspected murder weapon was recovered at the scene by police
The suspected murder weapon was recovered at the scene by police. Picture: Muang Police

By Asher McShane

A British man has been killed after being attacked with a curved sickle-like blade in an attack in Thailand.

Marcus Evans, 49, from Weston Super Mare, was killed after drinking with his girlfriend and friend Shaun Dagnan, from Nuneaton, local media said.

His friend was seriously injured in the attack.

The victims were attacked in the early hours of Saturday in Kanchanaburi, central Thailand, allegedly over playing music too loud.

His partner paid tribute to Marcus in a heartbreaking online post, writing she had lost "another person I loved dearly."

The Foreign Office has confirmed it is in contact with Thai Police following the incident in Kanchanaburi.

Police say a local man has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

The Bangkok Post said the dead man was found with knife wounds.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: "We are contact with the Royal Thai Police following the death of one British man and the hospitalisation of another in Thailand and are ready to provide consular support."

