British tourists evacuated from parts of Crete as fierce wildfires rip through Greek holiday island

3 July 2025, 07:21 | Updated: 3 July 2025, 07:34

Massive fire erupts in Ierapetra, Crete
Massive fire erupts in Ierapetra, Crete. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

A mass evacuation is currently underway in Crete as wildfires continued to spread across the Greek holiday island.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A favourite getaway spot among British tourists, emergency alerts have sounded on mobile phones overnight as the severity of the fires increased.

Authorities have now issued evacuation orders for multiple areas of the island, including across Achlia, Agia Fotia, Galini, Ferma, and Koutsounari.

A number of X users in the region have reported emergency alerts being triggered on their devices, sharing images of their phone screens and messages written in Greek alerting them to the danger.

Images from the region show walls of fire engulfing large areas of the island, with fires spreading rapidly across Greece - including in the Varvaro region of Halkidiki.

The fires comes as Crete is set to expecte highs of 29C today according to the Met Office, with temperatures soaring to highs of 37C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Speaking as evacuations got underway, a civil official described it as "a very difficult situation".

Read more: US to dump billions of flies over Mexico in $30m fight against flesh-eating maggots

Read more: Labour sees biggest first-year poll drop for governing party since 1990s

Elsewhere in Greece, firefighter sstruggles to extinguish a forest fire in the Keratea area, southeast of Athens, Greece, Sunday, June 30, 2024.
Elsewhere in Greece, firefighter sstruggles to extinguish a forest fire in the Keratea area, southeast of Athens, Greece, Sunday, June 30, 2024. Picture: Alamy

"The fire is very hard to contain. Right now, they cannot contain it,” Nektarios Papadakis, a civil protection official told the Associated Press.

“The tourists who were moved out are all ok. They have been taken to an indoor basketball arena and hotels in other regions of the island.”

According to the Foreign Office website, there is a high risk of wildfires during Greece's summer season from April to October.

Brits are encouraged to ensure that mobile phones are registered to receive emergency alerts for wildfires in the region.

Wildfire risks increase during the summer as tourists enjoy the rising temperatures with barbecues and the lighting of cigarettes.

LBC has contacted the British Foreign Office for comment.

The fires come as what's been described as a “heat dome” continues to sit over continental Europe.

The area of high pressure has seen temperatures across Europe soar, with areas of Spain, Italy and Greece all seeing the mercury soar - increasing the chances of ferocious wildfires in these areas.

Dr Akshay Deoras, from the University of Reading, has said the heat dome - whose centre currently centred on Denmark, with the UK on its western edge - is “bringing stable, mostly cloudless weather and drawing in hot, dry air from the south”.

At least four elderly people have been taken to hospital with respiratory problems caused by smoke inhalation according to reports.

Hospitals on the island have been placed on alert by health authorities, according to reports.

As of Wednesday night, 155 firefighters, eight specialised foot teams, and 38 fire engines took part in attempts to bring the fire under control.

Four helicopters also carried out water drops overnight to halt the flames.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Exclusive
Broken childhoods: The Ukrainian families torn apart by Russia’s forced adoptions

Russia’s stolen children: How the Kremlin is using abducted Ukrainian minors as weapons of war

A worker holds two small containers of New World Screwworm fly pupae

US to dump billions of flies over Mexico in $30m fight against flesh-eating maggots

Sean 'Diddy' Combs reacts after he was convicted of prostitution-related offenses but acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied bail after conviction on two prostitution offences

Kerala’s tourist board shared a satirical cartoon image of the jet on Wednesday.

India tourist board mocks Royal Navy stranded jet as it awaits repairs

Luxurious cruise ships in Corfu.

British man, 67, dies on cruise ship travelling through Corfu as police launch urgent investigation

First Day Of Pope Leo XIV

'As civilians languish in misery, political elites grow fat with impunity': Pope slams use of hunger as weapon of war

Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Attends Pre-Trial Hearing In Idaho

Ex-criminal justice graduate pleads guilty to murdering four University of Idaho students back in 2022

Traffickers, (with their faces covered) try to manage the scene using sticks as migrants wade into the water to be collected by a small boat at sunrise on July 02, 2025 in Gravelines, France.

Suspected people smuggler seen herding migrants onto packed small boat using a stick

Alarming footage from inside the plane shows nervous passengers grabbing onto oxygen masks during the descent.

Inside Shanghai-Tokyo flight as oxygen masks deployed after plane drops 26,000ft and needs to make emergency landing

Diddy found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering but convicted of lesser charge

Diddy found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering but convicted of lesser charge

Snake hunter Mark Pelley lifts a snake in the cargo hold of a plane at Melbourne Airport.

Snake on a plane: Reptile found in hold sparks evacuation fears as expert called in to catch it

Ukraine warns that North Korea could send 30,000 troops to support Russia’s next major offensive — deepening ties between Kim and Putin.

North Korea ‘to send 30,000 troops for Putin’s next large-scale offensive,' Ukraine warns

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama attends an event celebrating his 90th birthday according to a Tibetan calendar at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, June 30

Dalai Lama confirms he will have a successor after his death ahead of 90th birthday celebrations

Exclusive
Occupation authorities have involved children posing with Russian flags, visiting military checkpoints, and writing letters to Russian soldiers.

Putin’s child army: The terrifying truth about Russia’s war on Ukraine’s kids

NATO Leaders Attend 2025 Summit In The Hague

Donald Trump claims Israel has 'agreed' to 60-day ceasefire in Gaza as he urges Hamas to accept deal

Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – Yardfest

Jury reaches verdict on four counts in Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking trial

Latest News

See more Latest News

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during an appearance on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show

‘Criminals, sex offenders, terrorists’ – Farage says UK must quit ECHR to stop boat migrants and deport offenders
Macron's state parliament address to MPs sparks row over whether Trump should too

Macron's state parliament address to MPs sparks row over whether Trump should be afforded privilege
Ryanair Boeing 737-800 aircraft in flight.

Ryanair cancels more than 170 flights over next two days ahead of air traffic control strike action
A teenage boy's body has been recovered from Beccles Quay in Suffolk

Body of teenage boy pulled from River Wakeney in Suffolk after he entered water with friends
58% of daily cyclists reported running red lights compared with 43% of monthly cyclists.

Half of London cyclists treat red lights as optional - as record number of riders take to capital's roads
Members of the Fire Brigade attend the scene following a major fire at an electrical substation at Heathrow on March 21, 2025.

Fears terrorists could easily target energy substations after North Hyde fire

Oliver Tarvet of Britain leaves the court after losing the second round men's singles match against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain.

Oliver Tarvet toasts the ‘most special day’ after impressing Carlos Alcaraz

Former Minister Alan Johnson

'Formidable' Rachel Reeves is 'tough cookie' under 'unbearable pressure' - but she won't quit, claims former minister

World News

See more World News

Emergency workers walk amid buildings that were damaged after an overnight strike on June 14, 2025 in Ramat Gan, Israel

Three dead and dozens injured after Iran fires retaliatory missiles at Israel

18 days ago

Denis Kopanev, 33, from London, was due to meet his friend Diego in São Paulo on Tuesday but vanished from his Airbnb

‘There’s something very odd about it’: Friends of British tourist missing in Brazil say he was ‘in good spirits’ as they fear he’s been kidnapped

19 days ago

he Prime Minister has said he has “grave concerns” about Iran’s nuclear programme as he backed Israel ’s right to self defence.

Keir Starmer voices 'grave concerns' over Iran’s nuclear programme in call with Donald Trump

19 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News