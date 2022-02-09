UK puts 1,000 troops on standby to prepare for 'humanitarian crisis' if Russia goes to war

9 February 2022

One thousand British troops are being put on standby in case of a humanitarian crisis in eastern Europe
By Emma Soteriou

One thousand British troops are being put on standby to prepare for a possible "humanitarian crisis" if Russia invades Ukraine, Downing Street has announced.

Boris Johnson will travel to Brussels and Poland on Thursday for discussions with the Nato Secretary General and Polish leaders as the UK offers its support.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is in Moscow for talks with her counterpart Sergei Lavrov, in an attempt to urge President Vladimir Putin to draw back from conflict.

In a bid to show further support for a key Nato ally, British troops are also being paced on readiness to provide a humanitarian response if required, although they could also be used to provide further support to allies in the region.

Some 350 Royal Marines from 45 Commando are to begin deploying to Poland as part of a further strengthening of UK support to the country announced earlier this week.

It comes as Russia currently has an estimated 130,000 troops massed along its border with Ukraine, prompting fears that it is preparing for a full-scale invasion.

However, French President Emmanuel Macron, who met Mr Putin in Moscow earlier this week, said he had told him he was not seeking to escalate the situation.

Read more: UK launches diplomatic blitz over Ukraine as PM heads to Poland and Truss lands in Russia

Read more: Liz Truss caught Covid and cancelled key Ukraine trip days after birthday party

In December, the UK sent 100 Royal Engineers to the country after Moscow's ally - Belarus - engineered a refugee crisis on the border.

British officials warned any further Russian incursion into Ukraine would be a "humanitarian disaster" leading to a mass displacement of people, which would particularly affect countries like Poland and Lithuania.

Mr Johnson said: "When Nato was founded, allies made an historic undertaking to safeguard the freedom of every member state. The UK remains unwavering in our commitment to European security.

"What we need to see is real diplomacy, not coercive diplomacy. As an alliance we must draw lines in the snow and be clear there are principles upon which we will not compromise.

"That includes the security of every Nato ally and the right of every European democracy to aspire to Nato membership."

On his visit to the alliance headquarters in Brussels, Mr Johnson is expected to reiterate an offer to strengthen defences, following a meeting with Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg.

Measures include doubling the number of UK troops in Estonia, deploying more RAF jets to create a squadron in southern Europe, and dispatching a Type 45 destroyer and HMS Trent, an offshore patrol vessel, to the eastern Mediterranean.

While there is no appetite among Western powers for direct military intervention in Ukraine, which is not a Nato member, they have warned of crippling sanctions in the event of any Russian invasion.

After touching down in Moscow, Ms Truss said Russia must immediately withdraw its forces and respect Ukraine's sovereignty or face "severe consequences".

"Any incursion would be a huge mistake,`' she added.

"Diplomacy is the only way forward and Russia must pursue that path."

