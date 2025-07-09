British woman, 35, is run down and killed in front of her husband while out jogging in France

The woman was hit on Avenue Charles-de-Gaulle, in Beaune, France. Picture: Google

By Asher McShane

Police are investigating after a British tourist was hit and killed by a car while jogging with her husband on holiday in France.

The woman, 35, was out jogging in the town of Beaune, in eastern France, yesterday morning when she was hit.

Police rushed to the scene on Avenue Charles-de-Gaulle at around 8am.

The woman could not be resuscitated and she died at the scene.

The driver, a 45-year-old local, was taken into custody by police and questioned.

The woman’s husband was unharmed but left suffering from shock. He was treated at the scene by firefighters.