Buddhist monk under investigation for alleged embezzlement and improper relationships with women

The 'CEO Monk' at China's Shaolin Temple is under criminal investigation as he is accused of embezzlement, improper relationships with women, and fathering at least one child.

Shi Yongxin, an abbot at the Buddhist temple, has had his ordination certificate revoked as several agencies investigate his actions.

The Shaolin Temple said in a statement published on the Chinese social media platform WeChat that Yongxin is "suspected of criminal offences, misappropriating and embezzling project funds and the temple's assets."

It added that he has "seriously violated Buddhist precepts, maintained improper relationships with multiple women over a long period of time" and fathered at least one illegitimate child.

The Buddhist Association of China, a state-supported group, has approved the revoking of Yongxin's ordination, saying his "behaviours are extremely deplorable in nature" and he has "seriously damaged the reputation of the Buddhist community and tarnished the image of monks."

In 2015, Yongxin was accused of misconduct and improper sexual relations, which the temple denied at the time and according to state media, he was exonerated of all charges in 2016.

Shi Yongxin, left, abbot of Shaolin Temple, is pictured during the first 'Great Meeting Open to All' held at the Shaolin Temple on the Songshan Mounta. Picture: Alamy

He became the abbot of the temple in 1999 and is the 33rd Generation Shaolin Buddhist Monk, according to the temple's website.

Yongxin is sometimes referred to as the 'CEO Monk' for his role in commercialising the Shaolin temple and operating it like a business, something which he has come under fire for from online Buddhist communities. He is the first ever Chinese monk to hold an MBA degree.

He has also served as Chairman of the Henan Province Buddhist Association, Vice-Chairman of the Buddhist Association of China, and a delegate of the National People’s Congress.

An online notice published on Sunday has been dismissed as fake by officials. It claimed he was intercepted by authorities while trying to flee with his mistresses and children.