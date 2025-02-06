California utility says its equipment likely sparked fire that raged through LA

By Jacob Paul

A Californian utility firm has said its own equipment was likely responsible for sparking one of the fires that tore through Los Angeles on January 7.

Two blazes other blazes that broke out that day killed at least 29 people and destroyed thousands of homes in the area.

Southern California Edison admitted it played a role in the Hurst Fire, which did not destroy any structures or result in any deaths.

That blaze scorched about 1.25 square miles (3.2 square km) near LA's Sylmar neighborhood.

The admission came in a required filing with state utility regulators.

Thursday’s filing said: "Absent additional evidence, SCE believes its equipment may be associated with the ignition of the Hurst Fire."

Over 12,000 structures, many of them homes and businesses, were destroyed in the Palisades and Eaton Fires. Picture: Getty

The utility said in a second filing it was investigating whether an idle transmission line became energised and possibly triggered the deadly Eaton Fire.

It stressed there is currently no evidence to suggest that its equipment was responsible for setting off that particular blaze.

The Eaton fire engulfed the star-studded area of Altadena, California, burning entire neighbourhoods to the ground and forcing thousands to evacuate.

At least 17 people died in the blaze which broke out near Altadena just after 6pm on January 7.

Strong winds, which reached 100mph, meant the fires spread rapidly once they began.

The fire spread across nearly 14,021 acres and its cause has taken weeks to determine.

Some evidence has begun to emerge suggesting the fire started in dry grasses below a set of transmission towers carrying high-energy power lines.

Investigators with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection have refused to comment on their findings so far.