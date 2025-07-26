Cambodia calls for 'immediate ceasefire' with Thailand after violent border clashes

By Jennifer Kennedy

Cambodia has called for an "immediate" and "unconditional" end to cross-border fighting with neighbouring Thailand that has left at least 16 dead.

Cambodia's ambassador to the UN, Chhea Keo, called for an "unconditional" ceasefire and a "peaceful solution" to the conflict following a closed meeting of the Security Council which was attended by both sides, AFP reports.

Thailand has not publicly commented on the ceasefire proposal.

Violence between the two nations erupted on Thursday in 12 locations along the border as soldiers exchanged fire, with neither country claiming to have fired the first shot.

At least 16 people have been killed and tens of thousands have been displaced in both countries.

The US has also called for an "immediate cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians and a peaceful resolution of the conflict."

Homes have been destroyed in the fighting. Picture: Alamy

Thousands of people have been evacuated from border areas. Picture: Getty

“We are … gravely concerned by the escalating violence along the Thailand-Cambodia border and deeply saddened by reports of harm to civilians,” said the US state department’s deputy spokesperson, Tommy Pigott.

“The United States urges an immediate cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians and a peaceful resolution of the conflict.”

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, chair of the Association of South East Asian Nations (Asean), earlier offered to facilitate peace talks between the two countries.

Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai told reporters on Friday that the clashes that could develop into a war between the two states.

"This present incident of aggression is escalating and could develop to the stage of war,” he said.

"However, right now we are still at altercation level, battling with heavy weapons. What we have done so far are to protect our land and sovereignty of our nation."

People flee their homes and transport their belongings near the Cambodia-Thailand border. Picture: Getty

Cambodian soldiers carry a victim from a pagoda damaged by Thai artillery in Oddar Meanchey province. Picture: Getty

World leaders have called for both countries to de-escalate tensions and resolve the dispute peacefully.

China said it was “deeply concerned” by the clashes and that Beijing “has and will continue to in its own way do its best to promote peace and dialogue”.

The European Union expressed concerns about the rising tensions and reports of civilian casualties.

Anouar El Anouni, the European Union’s spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy, said the bloc is “deeply concerned by rising tensions” between Thailand and Cambodia.

In a post on social media, he called on both sides to “de-escalate and resolve disputes through dialogue and other peaceful means”.

Thailand says 14 civilians and one soldier have been killed in the country's Surin, Ubon Ratchathani and Srisaket provinces, while provincial authorities in Cambodia say at least one civilian has been killed.

The neighbouring countries are locked in a disagreement over an area known as the Emerald Triangle, where the borders of Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos meet.