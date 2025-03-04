Exclusive

Canada ‘is not for sale’ - Canadian top diplomat says US poses ‘global risk’ after Trudeau calls Trump tariffs 'dumb'

Ralph Goodale told LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr that Canada is taking Trump’s threats to make Canada the 51st state of America seriously, but that his country is ‘not for sale’. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

The Canadian High Commissioner to the UK told LBC his country is ‘not for sale’ and that the US now poses a ‘global risk’ after Justin Trudeau called Trump’s tariffs ‘dumb’.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ralph Goodale told LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr that Canada is taking Trump’s threats to make Canada the 51st state of America seriously, but that his country is ‘not for sale’.

It comes after Canadian President Justin Trudeau said 'there are no winners in a trade war' following Donald Trump's implementation of trade tariffs against Canada.

The tariffs have sparked what Goodale called ‘a very serious trade war’, as Trudeau announced Canada will hit the US with its own 25% tariffs on American goods to combat Trump's plan.

Read more: 'Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table,' says Zelenskyy as he pledges to work with Trump on peace deal

The Canadian ambassador to the UK has now said the tariffs were “a ruthless attack against a friend, a neighbour, an ally and a partner.”

“It's not only appallingly dishonourable, it's incredibly dumb. But Canadians will stand their ground and fight back as we have to,” he continued.

Goodale said the tariffs could ‘hammer’ Canada’s GDP by up to 4%, stressing the massive impact on their economy, but that he has “never seen Canadians as unified and as agitated as they are about this topic".

Andrew Marr speaks to Canadian High Commissioner Ralph Goodale | Watch Again

He added that the Trump administration forms a ‘global risk and a global danger’ and that people ‘shouldn’t be naive’ as Trump has ‘sided with Mr Putin’ over Ukraine.

“The accumulating evidence is truly shocking. And I think countries around the world have to be calm, have to be logical and fact based,” he told LBC.

“But don't be naive. Don't believe it couldn't happen here or it couldn't happen to you. It's a global risk and a global danger."

Earlier on Tuesday, Trudeau accused the nation of "sabotaging their own agenda" amid what he claimed was "a golden age for the US".

Read more: Trump pauses all military aid to Ukraine as he demands Zelenskyy show 'commitment to peace' following clash

Rebutting Trump's reasons for imposing tariffs - namely the US President's claim that Canada was refusing to tackle the Canada to tackle the "scurge that is fentanyl" - Trudeau branded the claim "totally false".

Trudeau announced Canada will hit the US with its own 25% tariffs on American goods to combat Trump's plan.

Stock market falls as Trump's tariffs spark retaliation

Warning of the consequences of what Trudeau labelled a "trade war", he highlighted that the impact on trade would "first and foremost harm American families".

The Canadian PM added that "non-tariff measures" could be implemented if the trade war continues.

He said: "there is absolutely no justification or need whatsoever for these tariffs today"

Highlighting that Canada has imposed a 1.3 billion border plan, the Canadian premier said the scheme was "reinforced by further commitments" - including the introduction of a "fentanyl tzar".

"Now, I want to speak to one specific American, Donald," said the Prime Minister.

"We've done big things together... and now we should be working together to ensure greater prosperity to North Americans," he added.

"Americans will lose jobs, Americans will be paying more for groceries, for cars, for gas, for homes," he said.

Citing the Wall Street Journal, Trudeau labelled Trump's actions "a really dumb thing to do".

Donald Trump Hosts Canadian PM Justin Trudeau At The White House. Picture: Getty

Trudeau continued: "We will relentlessly fight to protect our economy.

"We don't want this... but your government has chosen to do this to you."

Following his speech, Trudeau took to X and said: "Today, the United States launched a trade war against Canada: their closest partner and ally — their closest friend.

"Canadians are reasonable, but we will not back down from a fight. Not when our country is at stake."

Taking to TruthSocial after the press conference, Trump appeared to suggest the US will increase their tariffs on Canada from 25 % to 50%.

He wrote: "Please explain to Governor Trudeau, of Canada, that when he puts on a Retaliatory Tariff on the U.S., our Reciprocal Tariff will immediately increase by a like amount!"

Speaking on Monday, Trump said: "Tomorrow - tariffs 25 per cent on Canada and 25 per cent on Mexico. And that'll start.

"They're going to have to have a tariff."

Trump's decision to launch a trade war on American allies has rocked the US economy, with stock prices plummeting over the last 24 hours.