Canadian PM Mark Carney calls snap election as he says Donald Trump 'wants to break us' with trade war

23 March 2025, 16:42 | Updated: 23 March 2025, 17:08

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks to media at Rideau Hall
Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks to media at Rideau Hall. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has called a snap election for 28 April.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Announcing the news, he said he wants a "strong, positive mandate from my fellow Canadians".

"There is so much more to do to secure Canada," he told reporters outside Rideau Hall.

Mr Carney's governing Liberal party has seen a surge in popularity after Donald Trump's repeated calls to make the country the 51st US state.

The US President's almost daily attacks on Canada's sovereignty have been accompanied by a 25% tariffs on the country's steel and aluminium.

Mr Carney said today Mr Trump's trade war is one of the "most significant threats of our lifetimes".

"He wants to break us so America will own us. We will not let that happen," he added.

The opposition Conservatives had hoped to make the election about former Liberal Prime Minister Mr Trudeau.

Read more: 'It's crazy': Mark Carney says Canada will 'never be 51st US state', as he is sworn in as PM after Trump threats

Read more: Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney send strong message to Trump after becoming Canadian prime minister

Keir Starmer Greets New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Keir Starmer Greets New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Picture: Getty

His popularity plunged amid a surge in food and housing prices and immigration spiralling rates of immigration.

But Mr Trump's actions have now appeared to bolster the Liberals in the polls, with Mr Carney hoping to capitalise on this momentum.

The former Bank of England governor replaced Mr Justin Trudeau after he announced his resignation in January.

Mr Trudeau remained in power until the Liberal Party elected a new leader on 9 March following a leadership race by the governing party.

Mr Carney still has not had a phone call with Mr Trump and that might not happen now until after the election.

During his March victory speech, Mr Carney took aim at Mr Trump by saying Canada cannot let him "succeed and we won't".

But the US President has not yet appeared to mention Mr Carney's name, despite repeatedly mocking his predecessor Mr Trudeau.

Mr Carney, 60, was the head of the Bank of Canada during the 2008 financial crisis.

In 2013, he became the first non citizen of the United Kingdom to run the Bank of England - helping to manage the impact of Brexit.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

LEWIS HAMILTON at the Shanghai Audi International Circuit, Shanghai, China on 23 March 2025 Credit: /Every Second Media

Lewis Hamilton disqualified from Chinese Grand Prix after breaking F1 rule by just four millimetres

Pope Francis waves as he appears at a window of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome

Pope arrives back at Vatican as he makes first public appearance after five-week stay in hosptial

Residents examine the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli military strike on the Nuseirat Refugee Camp, five kilometers north-east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, on March 23, 2025.

Gaza death toll passes 50,000 since October 7, health ministry says

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu

Turkish president Erdogan's main political rival arrested and jailed ahead of trial

Pope Francis Delivers His Weekly Audience At The Vatican

Pope Francis to make first public appearance today as he returns to Vatican after five weeks in hospital

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has named his plan the "coalition of the willing."

Trump's special envoy dismisses Starmer's Ukraine plan as a 'posture and a pose'

Pope Francis Delivers His Weekly Audience At The Vatican

Pope Francis returning to Vatican tomorrow after five weeks in hospital with double pneumonia

The Pope intends to appear at his hospital window tomorrow in his first public appearance since February.

Pope Francis to make first public appearance tomorrow after battling double pneumonia

Smoke billows from the site of Israeli artillery shelling that targeted the area of the southern Lebanese village of Yohmor on March 22, 2025.

Six dead including a child as Israel launches strikes into Lebanon leaving ceasefire with Hezbollah on knife edge

Catholic primary school teacher caught moonlighting as OnlyFans model triggers government response

Catholic primary school teacher caught moonlighting as OnlyFans model triggers government response

Harshita Bella, 24 was found dead in the boot of a car

Officers in Harshita Brella case investigated after murdered woman contacted police about domestic violence

Washington, United States. 17th Mar, 2025. Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor speaks briefly to the media in the White House Press briefing Room in Washington, DC, on Monday, March 17, 2025.

Conor McGregor announces plan to run for Irish President following White House meeting with Trump

The Prince of Wales holds a phone to take a selfie during a walkabout to meet members of the public in Tallinn, on the first day of his visit to Estonia. Picture date: Thursday March 20, 2025.

Prince of Wales becomes 'King of the selfies' after royal seen posing for pictures with well-wishers in Estonia

Amazon accused of 'pushing propaganda' after mum asks Alexa to name celebrities - and is given list of Republicans

Amazon accused of 'pushing propaganda' after mum asks Alexa for celebrities - and is given Trump, Vance and Musk

The foreign office has beefed up advice for Brits travelling to the US

Britain beefs up travel advice with added warning over US border enforcement

Candidates Compete in Election for IOC Presidency

Kirsty Coventry named new president of International Olympic Committee - as Sebastian Coe loses bid

Latest News

See more Latest News

A group of refugees on their inflatable boat.

Migrant avoids deportation after claiming people smuggler threw away his ID and phone

Secretary of State for Education and Minister for Women and Equalities Bridget Phillipson

Fraudulent university loans to be investigated as 'financial scandal', says Bridget Phillipson
John And Yoko At The Hit Factory

The last man to interview John Lennon: Legendary British DJ Andy Peebles dies at 76

The raid led to the arrest of 35 Romanian men and one 16-year-old boy who had been employed by a sub-contractor.

More than 30, including a teenager, arrested by immigration enforcement in Belfast raid

Wynne Evans

Wynne Evans scrapped from GoCompare ads after Strictly scandal

Heathrow as resumed "full service" but some flights remain cancelled.

Catastrophic Heathrow closure highlights importance of airport's expansion, Chancellor says
Queuing traffic on Motorway M5 Southbound

Travel chaos as M5 closed in both directions after woman killed by lorry in early hours

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran and Elton John pen open letter calling on Keir Starmer to 'save music in schools'

World News

See more World News

Two Ukrainian soldiers hurl a beehive at a Russian position

Moment Ukrainian soldiers hurl beehive at Russians after running out of grenades

18 days ago

The bodies of 9 missing students in Mexico were found in an abandoned car

Nine 'students' found dismembered by side of Mexico highway after disappearing on beach holiday

18 days ago

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

China says it is ‘ready for war’ with America as Trump tariffs come into effect

18 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News