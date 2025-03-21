Catholic primary school teacher caught moonlighting as OnlyFans model triggers government response

21 March 2025, 21:22

Catholic primary school teacher caught moonlighting as OnlyFans model triggers government response
Catholic primary school teacher caught moonlighting as OnlyFans model triggers government response. Picture: Instagram

By Danielle de Wolfe

A Catholic primary school teacher who was caught moonlighting as an OnlyFans model by parents has claimed she's 'not ashamed' of her second career.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Elena Maraga, 29, was suspended from her job near Treviso, in northern Italy, on Thursday - with the incident triggering a government response following outrage from parents.

"I am not ashamed of what I do," the Italian adult content creator insisted following the uproar.

It's believed the teacher's second job was discovered by the parent who recognised a photo of Ms Maraga on OnlyFans.

The parent then proceeded to inform other parents using school WhatsApp group chats and via Facebook.

Read more: 'MI5 will be all over this': Security expert tells LBC Russian operatives could be behind Heathrow chaos

Read more: Man, 42, found guilty of murder and dismemberment of pensioner whose body parts were dumped across Salford

Catholic primary school teacher caught moonlighting as OnlyFans model triggers government response
Catholic primary school teacher caught moonlighting as OnlyFans model triggers government response. Picture: Instagram

In interviews following the discovery, Ms Maraga said that her second OnlyFans career “does no harm to anyone … people should be allowed to do what they like in their private lives. I am not ashamed of what I do.”

Ms Maraga is not the first school teacher to be caught moonlight as an OnlyFans model - both in Italy and the UK.

A number of Italian educators have argued that resorting to side hustles has become necessary, blaming low teachers' salaries for the trend.

In Italy, a teacher with several years hands-on experience in a school can expect to earn around €1,300 per month - just over £1,000.

The incident has caused widespread discussion among government ministers in the nation, with Italy’s education ministry now pledging to draft a new code of conduct for teachers.

The rules relating to ethics will have to be signed by teachers going forward, with proposals thought to include stipulations linked to adult sites including OnlyFans, according to reports.

The code is thought to state teachers should “avoid statements, images or behaviour that could damage the prestige and reputation” of their schools.

It comes after a teacher in the UK was forced to resign after pupils discover her OnlyFans she ran to support her sick son.

Scottish teacher Kirsty Buchan, 33, left Bannerman High School in Glasgow after an outcry among parents that she was using the raunchy app to sell nude photos.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Harshita Bella, 24 was found dead in the boot of a car

Officers in Harshita Brella case investigated after murdered woman contacted police about domestic violence

Washington, United States. 17th Mar, 2025. Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor speaks briefly to the media in the White House Press briefing Room in Washington, DC, on Monday, March 17, 2025.

Conor McGregor announces plan to run for Irish President following White House meeting with Trump

The Prince of Wales holds a phone to take a selfie during a walkabout to meet members of the public in Tallinn, on the first day of his visit to Estonia. Picture date: Thursday March 20, 2025.

Prince of Wales becomes 'King of the selfies' after royal seen posing for pictures with well-wishers in Estonia

Amazon accused of 'pushing propaganda' after mum asks Alexa to name celebrities - and is given list of Republicans

Amazon accused of 'pushing propaganda' after mum asks Alexa for celebrities - and is given Trump, Vance and Musk

The foreign office has beefed up advice for Brits travelling to the US

Britain beefs up travel advice with added warning over US border enforcement

Candidates Compete in Election for IOC Presidency

Kirsty Coventry named new president of International Olympic Committee - as Sebastian Coe loses bid

China is believed to carry out more executions each year than all other countries combined

China sparks international condemnation after executing four Canadians ‘by firing squad’ for drug crimes

Zelenskyy and Starmer have both been discussing the Ukraine war on Thursday

Ruling out NATO membership is a 'gift to Russia', Zelenskyy warns, as Starmer says military plans 'coming into focus'

Trump floats US takeover of Ukraine's nuclear plants - as Cleverly warns Putin will 'play off' President's 'urgency' for deal

Trump floats US takeover of Ukraine's nuclear plants amid fears Putin will 'play off' his 'urgency' for peace deal

Nice, France. 29th Mar, 2022. Emmanuel Macron's presidential election 2022 leaflet seen in Nice. The first round of the French Presidential Election 2022 will take place on Sunday 10th April 2022.

Concerns grow as France issues ‘survival manual’ to prepare citizens for invasion

Washington, United States. 24 February, 2025. U.S President Donald Trump, right, walks with French President Emmanuel Macron, left, following bilateral discussions at the White House, February 24, 2025 in Washington, D.C.

Diplomatic row erupts after French researcher expelled from US for expressing 'a personal opinion' on Trump

British Airways Boeing 777-300ER on a sunny day landing at Singapore Changi Airport

BA crew member 'detained in Singapore' after 'raping stewardess colleague on night out during stopover'

A Ryainair Boeing 737 MAX 8-200.

Ryanair passenger claiming to be ‘UN diplomat’ dragged off flight after aggressive outburst

Israeli military tanks positioned along Israel's southern border with the northern Gaza Strip on March 19

Israel launches new 'pinpoint' ground invasion of Gaza alongside bombardment, as renewed offensive deepens

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House

Zelenskyy says he had 'positive, substantive and frank' call with Trump as US claims 'we are on track for peace'

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

UN says worker killed in Israel strikes on Gaza, as Starmer says he's 'deeply concerned' by end of ceasefire

Latest News

See more Latest News

Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate arrive, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The brothers were charged with human trafficking in Romania and arrived in the U.S. after authorities lifted travel restrictions.

Tate brothers return to Romania from US 'to clear their name' over human trafficking and sexual exploitation charges
England v Albania - European Qualifiers Group K - FIFA World Cup 2026

England kick off Tuchel era with 2-0 win over Albania at Wembley

Heathrow reopens to select flights after 'non-suspicious' blaze as travel chaos sees thousands stranded worldwide

Heathrow reopens to select flights after 'non-suspicious' blaze as travel chaos sees thousands stranded worldwide
M

Man who took bomb, knives and firearm into hospital and planned to kill 'as many nurses as possible' jailed
Dmitry Medvedev said he was waiting for Russia to be blamed

‘What are you waiting for Starmer?’ Putin ally goads Britain over Heathrow shutdown

Woodland Glade Thetford Forest Norfolk UK

New 'Western Forest' to be created in England, with 20 million trees to be planted by 2050

Katherine Ryan

Comedian Katherine Ryan reveals she has skin cancer for second time - after doctor first told her she was 'healthy'
U.S. President Trump's State Visit To UK - Day Two

'I love King Charles': Trump makes jaw-dropping hint as he says US could become 'associate member' of Commonwealth

World News

See more World News

British passport on United States national flag background close up.

Record number of Americans applying for UK citizenship after Donald Trump re-election

17 days ago

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference on imposed U.S. tariffs in Ottawa on Tuesday.

'No winners in a trade war': Trudeau blasts 'dumb' Trump claiming 'no justification' for US tariffs against Canada

17 days ago

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House

'Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table,' says Zelenskyy as he pledges to work with Trump on peace deal

17 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News