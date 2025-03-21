Catholic primary school teacher caught moonlighting as OnlyFans model triggers government response

Catholic primary school teacher caught moonlighting as OnlyFans model triggers government response. Picture: Instagram

By Danielle de Wolfe

A Catholic primary school teacher who was caught moonlighting as an OnlyFans model by parents has claimed she's 'not ashamed' of her second career.

Elena Maraga, 29, was suspended from her job near Treviso, in northern Italy, on Thursday - with the incident triggering a government response following outrage from parents.

"I am not ashamed of what I do," the Italian adult content creator insisted following the uproar.

It's believed the teacher's second job was discovered by the parent who recognised a photo of Ms Maraga on OnlyFans.

The parent then proceeded to inform other parents using school WhatsApp group chats and via Facebook.

In interviews following the discovery, Ms Maraga said that her second OnlyFans career “does no harm to anyone … people should be allowed to do what they like in their private lives. I am not ashamed of what I do.”

Ms Maraga is not the first school teacher to be caught moonlight as an OnlyFans model - both in Italy and the UK.

A number of Italian educators have argued that resorting to side hustles has become necessary, blaming low teachers' salaries for the trend.

In Italy, a teacher with several years hands-on experience in a school can expect to earn around €1,300 per month - just over £1,000.

The incident has caused widespread discussion among government ministers in the nation, with Italy’s education ministry now pledging to draft a new code of conduct for teachers.

The rules relating to ethics will have to be signed by teachers going forward, with proposals thought to include stipulations linked to adult sites including OnlyFans, according to reports.

The code is thought to state teachers should “avoid statements, images or behaviour that could damage the prestige and reputation” of their schools.

It comes after a teacher in the UK was forced to resign after pupils discover her OnlyFans she ran to support her sick son.

Scottish teacher Kirsty Buchan, 33, left Bannerman High School in Glasgow after an outcry among parents that she was using the raunchy app to sell nude photos.