Cereal factory worker, 38, dies after becoming "trapped" in industrial oven

By Jacob Paul

A worker has died after getting "trapped" in an industrial oven at a cereal factory in Missouri, USA.

Nicolas Lopez Gomez, 38, was working a shift at the Glister Marylee Cereal Plant when he became stuck an inside an industrial oven at the site last Thursday.

He had reportedly been power-washing the machine from the outside when he somehow became trapped in the contraption.

Alarmed colleagues called emergency services when the made the horrifying realisation that Gomez was stuck.

He was pronounced dead under 20 minutes after first responders arrived on the scene.

Police said it is unclear how Gomez became stuck in the oven, with no foul play suspected.

The oven was reportedly switched off when Gomez got stuck, leaving police with unanswered questions as to how the worker suffered the injuries.

Gilster-Mary Lee said in a statement following Gomez's death: "He will be greatly missed, and the company extends its sincere sympathies and condolences to his family, friends and coworkers.

The Glister Marylee factory makes cereals with popular with big US stores like Walmart.

Last year, a 19-year-old female worker at a Walmart in Canada was found dead inside a walk-in oven at its bakery section.

The death was ruled as not suspicious, police found after an investigation.

A Walmart spokesperson said in a statement: "This is an extremely sad and difficult situation.

"Removing the oven had always been part of the standard remodel program we are implementing across the country.

"Now that the stop-work order has been lifted by the Department of Labor, the oven will be removed from this store and will no longer be used."