Mystery of missing British journalist deepens after she vanished in Brazil, as police claim she is alive

27 February 2025, 07:30

Charlotte Peet disappeared in Brazil
Charlotte Peet disappeared in Brazil. Picture: Police

By Kit Heren

A British journalist who went missing in Brazil earlier this month is alive, police have claimed, after her mysterious weeks-long disappearance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Charlotte Peet, 32, who worked as a freelance foreign correspondent, was reported missing in Sao Paulo after friends lost contact.

Police said this week that they had been tracking her phone - and found that she was in Rio de Janeiro.

Officers said that Ms Peet had "disappeared voluntarily" and simply did not want to have contact with friends or family.

Police added that she had been staying in hostels in the Rio de Janeiro area - adding that they had even been able to access selfies she had taken on her phone.

They said in a statement: "We have sent her photos, which show her getting off the bus in Rio, and in various places around Rio, to the Missing Persons Facial Recognition Programme."

Read more: BBC blasted for 'blindly spouting propaganda' over claims Gaza documentary features Hamas leader's son

Read more: Rachel Reeves blasted by Tories as 'out her depth' as UK inflation rises to 3%

Charlotte Peet
Charlotte Peet. Picture: Facebook

Ms Peet, who had worked in Brazil as a freelancer for two years, returned to the country in November without telling her family.

She was last heard from on February 8, having reached out to an American friend to ask for a place to stay in Rio de Janeiro. The friend told local media they were unable to help as their house was already full.

Ms Peet was reported missing on February 17.

President Edmar Figueiredo said at the time she went missing: "The Brazilian Foreign Press Association (ACIE) would like to publicly express its concern about the disappearance of 32-year-old British journalist Charlotte Alice Peet and show solidarity with her family and friends."

As a freelance journalist, she does reporting for foreign media, including Al Jazeera and British and Portuguese media outlets.

She describes herself online as being "fluent in Portuguese" with nine years of experience in the industry.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Sderot, Israel. 26th Feb, 2025. Sderot, Israel, February 26, 2025. Israeli civilians line the road with Israeli flags, balloons and yellow flags as the van carrying bodies of the Bibas family

Bodies of last four Israeli hostages handed over by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) and Donald Trump (R), are expected to strike a deal on Friday.

Zelenskyy warns US minerals deal will 'not be enough' as Trump confirms 'very big agreement'

Judges Patrick Lipton Robinson (L) from Jamaica, ruled that Britain should give up its ownership of the Chagos Islands.

Judge who ruled Britain should give up Chagos Islands says UK 'obliged' to pay £18 trillion in slavery reparations

Police officers lead a man away from a crime scene in handcuffs

Gunman opens fire on family of dead boxer outside murder trial in Germany

Collins claims her birthday is October 23, 2002 - putting her around the same age as McCann.

American woman claims she has 'DNA proof' she is missing Brit Madeleine McCann

Thousands of Israelis have lined the streets for the funeral procession of hostage Shiri Bibas and her young sons after their remains were returned from Gaza.

'I couldn't protect you': Husband's tearful eulogy for Shiri Bibas and sons as thousands gather for hostages' funeral

A British climber died on the slopes

British climber killed in avalanche while scaling frozen waterfall in Norway

Around 100 protesters gathered at Broadcasting House, the BBC’s headquarters, on Tuesday to protest against their controversial recent Gaza documentary.

'People need to lose their jobs,' says Campaign Against Antisemitism in protest outside BBC HQ over Gaza documentary

A planetary alignment, or a planetary parade. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

Seven planets set to align over UK skies in ‘planetary parade’ this week - here’s how to spot the rare spectacle

Scientists have finally given the all-clear to Earth from a newly discovered asteroid.

NASA gives new update on 'city killer' asteroid 'the size of Big Ben' - good news for Earth, bad news for Moon

A doctor in the DRC (File)

Mystery disease kills more than 50 people in Democratic Republic of Congo

The body of Scottish businessman Campbell Scott was found in a remote area 60 miles from Nairobi

Scottish businessman's body found in sack in Kenya with 'his hands and feet bound with rope'

Exclusive
Boris Johnson has said the UK should spend more on defence

UK should spend 3% of GDP on defence and could send up to 10,000 troops to Ukraine, Boris Johnson tells LBC

Mitchell Ring was forced to sit near the body for several hours

Couple forced to sit next to dead woman for hours after she collapsed on long-haul flight

"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay

Clint Hill, the US secret service agent who leapt onto the back of John F Kennedy's limousine after the president was shot, has died aged 93.

Secret Service agent who jumped onto JFK’s limousine after assassination Clint Hill dies aged 93

Latest News

See more Latest News

ROMANIA-BRITAIN-US-COURT-CRIME

Andrew Tate and brother leave Romania after White House pressure as ‘travel banAndrew Tate and brother leave Romania after White House pressure as ‘travel ban lifted’ - despite trafficking charges
Chris Hoy

Chris Hoy says cancer 'broke his spine' as tumours spread - leaving him unable to pick up his own children
The UK needs more NHS dentist appointments, an industry body has warned

Over two million people 'in urgent need of NHS dental care' amid warnings of desperate patients pulling own teeth
Sir Keir Starmer insists he can trust Donald Trump - as PM claims 'there’s no issue between us' on Ukraine.

Starmer to warn Trump that US security 'backstop' is vital to stop Putin attacking Ukraine again
NHS hospital ward menu and cup of tea - to illustrate NHS Hospital food, UK

NHS nurse awarded £41,000 payout after being 'left out of morning tea round'

Former Olympic swimmer who raped two teenage girls jailed for 21 years

Former Olympic swimmer who raped two teenage girls jailed for 21 years

London, UK. 26th August 2024. Police officers stop and search a pair of men on the second day of the Notting Hill Carnival as security is increased following stabbings and arrests on the previous day. Credit: Vuk Valcic/Alamy Live News

Police officers warned 'not to bring bad energy' to stop and search as Met launches overhaul
New world order: Starmer juggles looming tariffs, a Western alliance in crisis and Putin during 24 hours in Washington

New world order: Starmer to juggle looming tariffs, a Western alliance in crisis and Putin during 24 hours in Washington

World News

See more World News

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)

'All hell will break out': Trump says Gaza ceasefire 'should be axed' if Hamas doesn't free all hostages on Saturday

16 days ago

Matar is accused of trying to murder Salman Rushdie

Man accused of trying to murder Salman Rushdie says 'Free Palestine' as he is led into court

16 days ago

Israeli captive Eli Sharabi was handed over on Saturday

Hamas delays the release of hostages 'until further notice' over claims Israel violated ceasefire deal

16 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News