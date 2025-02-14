'Risk of radioactive leak' after Russian 'high explosive' drone hits Chernobyl, causing 'significant damage'

The damaged shield. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

A Russian high-explosive drone that hit the protective shield over Chernobyl has caused a "risk of radioactive leak".

The Ukrainian nuclear plant's chief engineer said the shield was no longer working as intended after the explosion.

The barrier which was supposed to prevent the spread of radioactive substances has ceased to function according to its original design," he said.

"There is now a possibility of a leak of radioactive substances, but the situation is under control."

The drone damaged the shelter protecting the world from radiation - with a fire having since been extinguished.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said the strike occurred at 1.50am local time. It said there was "no indication of a breach in the ... inner containment" shell.

The cover was built around the fourth reactor of the plant after the 1986 nuclear disaster.

Radiation levels have not increased, Mr Zelenskyy and the UN atomic agency said.

Mr Zelenskyy said Russia "must be held accountable for its actions" adding that it had become a "terrorist threat to the entire world".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied Ukraine's claims over the attack.

High-impact warhead strikes Chernobyl shelter

Sharing a clip on X earlier on Friday, Mr Zelenskyy said: "Last night, a Russian attack drone with a high-explosive warhead struck the shelter protecting the world from radiation at the destroyed 4th power unit of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

"This shelter was built by Ukraine together with other countries of Europe and the world, together with America – all those committed to real security for humanity.

"The only country in the world that attacks such sites, occupies nuclear power plants, and wages war without any regard for the consequences is today’s Russia. This is a terrorist threat to the entire world.

"The shelter at the Chernobyl NPP was damaged by this drone. The fire has been extinguished.

The damage caused by the drone. Picture: Social media

"As of now, radiation levels have not increased and are being constantly monitored. According to initial assessments, the damage to the shelter is significant.

"Every night, Russia carries out such attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure and cities. Russia continues to expand its army and shows no change in its deranged, anti-human state rhetoric.

"This means that Putin is definitely not preparing for negotiations — he is preparing to continue deceiving the world.

"That is why there must be unified pressure from all who value life – pressure on the aggressor. Russia must be held accountable for its actions."

A Russian drone with a high-explosive warhead hit the protective confinement shell of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Picture: Social media

Built in 2016, the shell is designed to limit the release of radioactivity left in the reactor to the atmosphere.

The three-year Russia-Ukraine war has brought repeated warnings of dangers to Ukraine's four nuclear plants, especially at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, which is Europe's biggest and one of the 10 largest in the world.

IAEA chief Rafael Rossi, said on X that the strike at the CNPP and the recent increase in military activity near the Zaporizhzhia plant "underline persistent nuclear safety risks", adding that the IAEA remains "on high alert".

The strike came two days after US President Donald Trump said he would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the war in a move that abruptly ended a three-year, US-led effort to isolate the Russian leader over Ukraine.

Ukraine intends to provide information to US officials about the Chernobyl strike during the Munich Security Conference starting on Friday, the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, wrote on his Telegram channel.