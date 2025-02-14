'Risk of radioactive leak' after Russian 'high explosive' drone hits Chernobyl, causing 'significant damage'

14 February 2025, 21:59

The damaged shield
The damaged shield. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

A Russian high-explosive drone that hit the protective shield over Chernobyl has caused a "risk of radioactive leak".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Ukrainian nuclear plant's chief engineer said the shield was no longer working as intended after the explosion.

The barrier which was supposed to prevent the spread of radioactive substances has ceased to function according to its original design," he said.

"There is now a possibility of a leak of radioactive substances, but the situation is under control."

Read more: US threatens Russia with military action if Ukraine peace talks fail as Putin hits Chernobyl with 'high-explosive warhead'

Read more: Donald Trump says he trusts Putin and that Russia should return to G7 - labelling Moscow's expulsion 'a mistake'

The drone damaged the shelter protecting the world from radiation - with a fire having since been extinguished.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said the strike occurred at 1.50am local time. It said there was "no indication of a breach in the ... inner containment" shell.

The cover was built around the fourth reactor of the plant after the 1986 nuclear disaster.

Radiation levels have not increased, Mr Zelenskyy and the UN atomic agency said.

Mr Zelenskyy said Russia "must be held accountable for its actions" adding that it had become a "terrorist threat to the entire world".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied Ukraine's claims over the attack.

High-impact warhead strikes Chernobyl shelter

Sharing a clip on X earlier on Friday, Mr Zelenskyy said: "Last night, a Russian attack drone with a high-explosive warhead struck the shelter protecting the world from radiation at the destroyed 4th power unit of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

"This shelter was built by Ukraine together with other countries of Europe and the world, together with America – all those committed to real security for humanity.

"The only country in the world that attacks such sites, occupies nuclear power plants, and wages war without any regard for the consequences is today’s Russia. This is a terrorist threat to the entire world.

"The shelter at the Chernobyl NPP was damaged by this drone. The fire has been extinguished.

The damage caused by the drone
The damage caused by the drone. Picture: Social media

"As of now, radiation levels have not increased and are being constantly monitored. According to initial assessments, the damage to the shelter is significant.

"Every night, Russia carries out such attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure and cities. Russia continues to expand its army and shows no change in its deranged, anti-human state rhetoric.

"This means that Putin is definitely not preparing for negotiations — he is preparing to continue deceiving the world.

"That is why there must be unified pressure from all who value life – pressure on the aggressor. Russia must be held accountable for its actions."

A Russian drone with a high-explosive warhead hit the protective confinement shell of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant
A Russian drone with a high-explosive warhead hit the protective confinement shell of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Picture: Social media

Built in 2016, the shell is designed to limit the release of radioactivity left in the reactor to the atmosphere.

The three-year Russia-Ukraine war has brought repeated warnings of dangers to Ukraine's four nuclear plants, especially at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, which is Europe's biggest and one of the 10 largest in the world.

IAEA chief Rafael Rossi, said on X that the strike at the CNPP and the recent increase in military activity near the Zaporizhzhia plant "underline persistent nuclear safety risks", adding that the IAEA remains "on high alert".

The strike came two days after US President Donald Trump said he would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the war in a move that abruptly ended a three-year, US-led effort to isolate the Russian leader over Ukraine.

Ukraine intends to provide information to US officials about the Chernobyl strike during the Munich Security Conference starting on Friday, the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, wrote on his Telegram channel.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

The woman was attacked by a shark

Horror as woman loses both hands after being mauled by shark as husband desperately fights it off

United States Vice-President JD Vance, second right, meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, third left, during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Munich

'Putin is a liar': Zelenskyy's warning to Trump as Ukraine's leader voices concern over 'risky' phone calls with Russia

JD Vance

Free speech is 'in retreat' across Europe, claims JD Vance - as US brands it a 'bigger threat than Russia'

Hostages (L-R) Sasha Trufanov, Sagui Dekel-Chen, and Yair Horn,

Hamas confirms names of Israeli hostages due for release on Saturday

Danielle McLaughlin's killer Baghat was finally found guilty today

Indian man is found guilty of raping and murdering Irish backpacker Danielle McLaughlin in a field in Goa

Starmer welcomes Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, to Downing Street

Starmer tells Zelenskyy Ukraine remains on 'irreversible path to NATO membership' as leaders share phone call

Kayaker Adrian Simancas after being briefly swallowed by a humpback whale

Kayaker breaks silence over 'terrifying' moment he was swallowed whole by humpback whale - then spat back out

Pope Francis

Pope Francis to be admitted to hospital for bronchitis treatment

One Briton has died in a car crash in New Zealand

One Brit dead and three fighting for lives after car crashes into tourists’ hired bikes in New Zealand

A drone hit the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine

Russian 'high explosive' drone hits Chernobyl causing 'significant damage' to shelter protecting world from radiation

JD Vance has warned the US could take military action against Russia.

US threatens Russia with military action if Ukraine peace talks fail as Putin hits Chernobyl with 'high-explosive warhead'
Donald Trump has been accused of 'appeasement'

Ukraine’s future at stake as world leaders gather in Munich - with Trump accused of ‘appeasing’ Putin

Near-Earth asteroid, artwork

NASA scientist reveals list of countries that face being hit by huge 'city killer' asteroid the size of Big Ben

This illustrative image shows Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and United States President Donald Trump (right).

Donald Trump is 'setting preconditions for withdrawing from NATO', his former advisor tells LBC

Naya Rivera

Glee star Naya Rivera's heartbreaking final words to her son before she drowned revealed

The young man was swallowed by a whale

Shocking moment whale swallows kayaker whole before spitting him back out

Latest News

See more Latest News

The fire broke out at the Chiltern Firehouse

Fire engulfs celebrity haunt Chiltern Firehouse as 100 evacuated from luxury hotel

Trump confirms he will meet Starmer in Washington 'in the next few weeks'

Trump to meet with Starmer in Washington 'in the next few weeks' - as JD Vance slams Europe in fiery speech
Both Meghan and Kate shared Valentine's pictures

Harry and Meghan share sweet Valentine's photo after William and Kate also post romantic picture
Jaden Sheriff.

Man found guilty of killing ex-girlfriend's neighbour over 'blue balls', sentenced to life imprisonment
Addenbrookes hospital, Cambridge

Children's surgeon suspended after nine operations fall 'below standards' in Cambridge

Lesley Joseph refuses to discuss Pauline Quirke's dementia diagnosis.

'I won't talk about her at the moment': Lesley Joseph refuses to discuss Pauline Quirke's dementia diagnosis
Ada Bikakci

Girl, 9, killed after being hit by London bus, as driver charged with driving while drunk or on drugs
A small group of secondary school pupils working on practical experiments in a chemistry lab.

Ministers should consider shortening school holidays and letting teachers work from home, union chief says

World News

See more World News

Evacuations were ordered for remote communities near a new fast-moving wildfire in mountains north of Los Angeles.

30,000 evacuated as new wildfire breaks out near Los Angeles

22 days ago

Donald Trump holds a letter that former President Joe Biden left for him

Donald Trump reveals what Joe Biden wrote in 'inspirational' farewell letter

23 days ago

Primary school children reading in a classroom in the UK.

Gender pay gap starts at 6, study finds, as boys ‘tend to overestimate their abilities compared to girls’

23 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News