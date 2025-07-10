Children queuing for nutritional supplements killed in Israeli strike in Gaza, hospital says

A hospital has reported that children queuing for supplements have been killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

At least 15 Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli strike close to a medical point in central Gaza, a hospital said.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said the strike hit people queuing for nutritional supplements in the town of Deir al-Balah.

Graphic footage from the hospital showed the bodies of several children and others being treated for injuries.

Among the 15 Palestinians killed, there were eight children and two women.

Another 26 people were killed in strikes elsewhere in Gaza on Thursday - as Israeli and Hamas delegations continued negotiations for a new ceasefire and hostage release deal at indirect talks held in Doha.

Despite hopes expressed by US President Donald Trump that a ceasefire was possible, plans have not yet materialised.

The US is acting as mediator with Qatar and Egypt.

Smoke rises after Israel's warplane hit an area in the eastern part of Gaza Strip last week. Picture: Saeed M. M. T. Jaras/Anadolu via Getty Images

'Questionable'

It comes as an Israeli official said no permanent ceasefire would be possible without the complete removal of Hamas.

The official spoke anonymously in Washington and said that a 60-day ceasefire "might" be possible "a week, two weeks - not a day".

On the prospect of a ceasefire extending beyond 60 days, the official said: "We will begin negotiations on a permanent settlement.

"But we achieve it? It's questionable, but Hamas will not be there."

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to conclude a four-day visit to Washington later today.

'Close'

There had been hopes that a ceasefire could be confirmed during the trip.

US President Donald Trump has insisted that it's close.

The Israeli official would not confirm any of the details of the negotiations over concerns that public disclosure could jeopardise their chances of success.

A major point of contention between Hamas and Israel is the status of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) inside Gaza during the 60-day ceasefire and beyond - if it extends longer than this period.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to conclude a four-day visit to Washington later today. Picture: Alamy

According to the latest Israeli proposal given to Hamas last week, the map detailing the proposed IDF presence inside Gaza during the ceasefire.

This was rejected by Hamas and the US' Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, who told the Israelis that the redeployment map "looks like a Smotrich plan" - referring to the extreme-right Israeli finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich.

Palestinians facing food shortages gather to receive the humanitarian aid to be delivered through the Netzarim Corridor in the central Gaza Strip on July 02. Picture: Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images

A general view of destroyed buildings after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. Picture: Alamy

The official repeated Israel's stated war intentions of getting the hostages back and eliminating Hamas.

He told Sky News: "We will offer them a permanent ceasefire.

"If they agree. Fine. It's over.

"They lay down their arms, and we proceed [with the ceasefire]. If they don't, we'll proceed [with the war]."

Regarding the status of the IDF inside Gaza, the official said: "We would want IDF in every square meter of Gaza, and then hand it over to someone..."

He continued: "[We] don't want to govern Gaza... don't want to govern, but the first thing is, you have to defeat Hamas..."

The official stated that the Israeli government had "no territorial designs for Gaza".

"But [we] don't want Hamas there," he said. "You have to finish the job... victory over Hamas. You cannot have victory if you don't clear out all the fighting forces.

"You have to go into every square inch unless you are not serious about victory. I am. We are going to defeat them. Those who do not disarm will die. Those who disarm will have a life."

On the future of Gaza, the official ruled out the potential for a two-state solution "for the foreseeable future".

"They are not going to have a state in the foreseeable future as long as they cling to that idea of destroying our state. It doesn't make a difference if they are the Palestinian Authority or Hamas, it's just a difference of tactics."