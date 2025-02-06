Chilling Sweden mass shooting footage reveals 'gunman's scream' before opening fire and killing 10

6 February 2025, 11:33 | Updated: 6 February 2025, 11:36

The chilling footage was reportedly taken by a student at the school.
The chilling footage was reportedly taken by a student at the school.

By Henry Moore

Chilling footage reportedly taken before a gunman opened fire killing ten at a school in Sweden has emerged online.

The video, taken by student Hashem Shams while he hid in a toilet, shows someone screaming “get out of Europe” before opening fire at the adult education centre.

Rickard Andersson, 35, has been exposed as the lone gunman behind the shocking attack at Risbergska School in Örebro's Västhaga district on Tuesday.

Andersson, who is believed to have died in the attack, killed ten people in the massacre, making it Sweden’s worst-ever mass shooting.

The shooting took place in the city of Örebro, around 200km (125 miles) west of the capital Stockholm, with reports claiming the gunman opened fire with an automatic weapon.

The school Anderssson unleashed the weapon on teaches adults who did not complete school or are seeking higher grades to access higher education.

It is situated on a campus that also houses schools for children.

Investigators have said they were trying to discover a motive behind the shooting and were 'trying to create a picture of whether more people are involved'.

Broadcaster TV4 analysed Mr Shams’ video, improving the audio which seemingly shows Andersson shouting “you should leave Europe” before beginning his killing spree.

Mr Sham is seen locked inside a school bathroom, desperately trying to quiet his breathing as gunshots explode outside.

Mr Sham remained silent throughout the harrowing clip but captioned it “People are calling for help,' as alarms were heard blaring”

Andersson, 35, was described as a reclusive loner by relatives.
Andersson, 35, was described as a reclusive loner by relatives. Picture: Handout

Moments later, Mr Sham posted a second clip showing armed police raiding the building to apprehend alleged killer Andersson.

“I'm a student!” he cried armed police demanded he open the door. “I'm opening the door!”

Relatives who spoke to Swedish outlet Expressen described Anderssson as a reclusive loner who had been out of work for 10 years.“We haven't had much contact with him in recent years.

"As a child he was different but lively. He did well in school,” one relative told the outlet.

Andersson had “extreme social phobia” and walked around with his “hood up” while covering his mouth with his hands, according to Expressen. A former classmate told the outlet he was “a little scared” of him because he always hid his face.

The shooter legally changed his name from Jonas Simon eight years ago in a move that shocked his family members. “We haven't had much contact with him in recent years. As a child he was different but lively. He did well in school,” a relative said.

Another said: “He's really a loner. He used to have a friend he hung out with a lot, but not now. He wants to be by himself. He doesn't seem to like people.”

He reportedly grew up in Örebro and finished secondary school with “mixed grades”.

Andersson settled in nearby Storgatan after school. The gunman was reportedly in hardly any contact with his parents who are “out travelling a lot”, although a relative noted he liked to “take care of their dog”.

Andersson, 35, was described as a reclusive loner by relatives.

