China says it is ‘ready for war’ with America as Trump tariffs come into effect

5 March 2025, 10:54

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

China says it is “ready for war” with America as it raises defence spending and imposes retaliatory tariffs on US imports.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a direct threat to Donald Trump, China’s representatives in America said: “If war is what the US wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we’re ready to fight till the end.”

The US has hit China with 20 per cent tariffs in response to what the White House considers to be Chinese inaction over the flow of fentanyl into America.

Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress
Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress. Picture: Getty

Read More: Trump tells Congress he's 'just getting started' - as he reveals letter from Zelenskyy and vows to 'get Greenland'

Read More: Key takeaways from Trump's two-hour speech to Congress

In his Tuesday night address to Congress, the President revealed that further tariffs would follow on April 2, including "reciprocal tariffs" and non-tariff actions aimed balancing out years of trade imbalances.

China has been making increasingly aggressive moves in Asia and the Pacific – including recent live-fire drills off the Australian coast, military exercises close to Taiwan and Vietnam and confrontations with the Philippine coast guard in the South China Sea.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that China is developing a new nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, which would be larger and more advanced than any vessel in its fleet, in an attempt to rival the US.

Today an online statement from China's foreign affairs ministry said: "Anyone using maximum pressure on China is picking the wrong guy and miscalculating.

"If the US truly wants to solve the fentanyl issue, then the right thing to do is to consult with China by treating each other as equals."

 A spokesperson also denounced China's alleged involvement in the deadly fentanyl crisis, saying "the US not anyone else, is responsible for the fentanyl crisis inside the US.

"In the spirit of humanity and goodwill towards the American people, we have taken robust steps to assist the US. in dealing with the issue. Instead of recognizing our efforts, the US has sought to smear and shift blame to China, and is seeking to pressure and blackmail China with tariff hikes.

"They've been PUNISHING us for helping them. This is not going to solve the US's problem and will undermine our counternarcotics dialogue and cooperation."

Xie Feng, the Chinese Ambassador in America, echoed the foreign ministry's remarks, saying "if the US truly wants to solve the fentanyl issue, then the right thing to do is to consult with China by treating each other as equals."

Despite Trump and Xi's alleged "good relationship", China and the US have reignited in a tit-for-tat trade for that spanned most of Trump's first four years in office and was continued to a certain extent under his successor Joe Biden.

Less than a month after returning to the White House on January 20, Trump slapped 10 per cent duties on all Chinese imports.

China responded with 15 per cent duties on coal and liquefied natural gas products, and a 10 per cent tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery and large-engine cars imported from the US.

Beijing also launched an anti-monopoly investigation into Google and added PVH, the owner of US fashion brands Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, to its "unreliable entity" list.

China also restricted the exports of five rare metals used as key components in the defense and clean energy industries among others.

Canada and Mexico have also vowed to take action against the US in response to Trump's tariffs.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Two Ukrainian soldiers hurl a beehive at a Russian position

Moment Ukrainian soldiers hurl beehive at Russians after running out of grenades

The bodies of 9 missing students in Mexico were found in an abandoned car

Nine 'students' found dismembered by side of Mexico highway after disappearing on beach holiday

The livestream showed the three Twitch streamers walking towards Pacific Park on Santa Monica Pier, California.

'This is what it's like for girls': Twitch creators' warning after 'stalker' threatens to kill them during live stream

Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol

Ukraine is 'ready to return to negotiating table', Trump tells Congress as he welcomes letter from Zelenskyy

Russia may attempt 'border incursions into Baltic States' to test Article 5, ex-MI6 chief warns

Russia may attempt 'border incursions into Baltic States' to test Article 5, ex-MI6 chief warns

Trump and Zelenskyy clashed at the White House

US and Ukraine 'prepare to sign minerals deal' as Zelenskyy extends olive branch following White House clash

Exclusive
Ralph Goodale told LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr that Canada is taking Trump’s threats to make Canada the 51st state of America seriously, but that his country is ‘not for sale’.

Canada ‘is not for sale’ - Canadian top diplomat says US poses ‘global risk’ after Trudeau calls Trump tariffs 'dumb'

North Koraen Leader Kim Jong Un (L) and sister Kim Yo Jong attend the Inter-Korean Summit at the Peace House on April 27, 2018 in Panmunjom, South Korea.

Kim Jong Un’s sister threatens response after US aircraft carrier deployed in South Korea

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the European leaders' summit to discuss Ukraine, at Lancaster House, London, Sunday March 2, 2025.

Starmer speaks out as Zelenskyy offers olive branch to Trump after 'regrettable' White House clash

British passport on United States national flag background close up.

Record number of Americans applying for UK citizenship after Donald Trump re-election

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference on imposed U.S. tariffs in Ottawa on Tuesday.

'No winners in a trade war': Trudeau blasts 'dumb' Trump claiming 'no justification' for US tariffs against Canada

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House

'Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table,' says Zelenskyy as he pledges to work with Trump on peace deal

A heavily tattooed man dubbed Human Satan with horns in his head and his mouth has had two fingers removed to give himself claws in his latest extreme body modification.

‘Human Satan’ tattoo and piercing addict has fingers removed to create animalistic claws

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House

Backlash after JD Vance branded Britain 'a random country that hasn't fought a war in 30 years'

McDonnell Douglas Boeing F-15E Strike Eagle, strike fighter and bomber based at RAF lakenheath, Suffolk UK

US set to house nuclear weapons in Britain for first time in decades - at location 'targeted by Russian drones'

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference on the defense package at EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Europe 'is in an era of re-armament', says Ursula Von Der Leyen announcing 800 billion euro boost to defence spending

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emma Raducanu breaks her silence.

'I couldn’t see the ball through the tears’: Emma Raducanu breaks silence on stalker hell

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Key takeaways from Trump's two-hour speech to Congress

The Russian frigate Boikiy was previously escorted off the British coast by HMS Sutherland

Russian warship spotted in Channel escorting 'sanctioned' cargo ship carrying weapons 'for Ukraine frontline'
The video was filmed on the top floor of Westfield Stratford shopping centre

Boys, 14 and 16, arrested after 'shocking' viral video shows footrest being thrown at Westfield Stratford shopping centre
Donald Trump delivers his joint address to Congress

Trump tells Congress he's 'just getting started' - as he reveals letter from Zelenskyy and vows to 'get Greenland'
Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa

Gene Hackman police admit crucial crime scene error as mystery over star's death deepens

There will be a flypast on the bank holiday

VE Day plans revealed: Flypast, concerts and street parties among celebrations for 80th anniversary
Leanne Williams, 47, was found dead by police at her home in Swansea

Man charged with murder of woman, 47, found dead at home in Swansea

World News

See more World News

False killer whales became stranded on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, on a remote beach on near Arthur River in Australia's island state of Tasmania.

Horror as nearly 100 false killer whales set to be euthanised after mass stranding on Australian beach

14 days ago

Charlotte Peet has gone missing in Brazil.

Desperate hunt for missing Brit journalist, 32, who vanished almost two weeks ago in Brazil

14 days ago

Craig and Lindsay Foreman

Did motorbike couple's 'happiness' survey prompt arrest on spying charges in Iran?

14 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News