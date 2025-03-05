China says it is ‘ready for war’ with America as Trump tariffs come into effect

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

China says it is “ready for war” with America as it raises defence spending and imposes retaliatory tariffs on US imports.

In a direct threat to Donald Trump, China’s representatives in America said: “If war is what the US wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we’re ready to fight till the end.”

The US has hit China with 20 per cent tariffs in response to what the White House considers to be Chinese inaction over the flow of fentanyl into America.

Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress. Picture: Getty

In his Tuesday night address to Congress, the President revealed that further tariffs would follow on April 2, including "reciprocal tariffs" and non-tariff actions aimed balancing out years of trade imbalances.

China has been making increasingly aggressive moves in Asia and the Pacific – including recent live-fire drills off the Australian coast, military exercises close to Taiwan and Vietnam and confrontations with the Philippine coast guard in the South China Sea.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that China is developing a new nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, which would be larger and more advanced than any vessel in its fleet, in an attempt to rival the US.

Today an online statement from China's foreign affairs ministry said: "Anyone using maximum pressure on China is picking the wrong guy and miscalculating.

"If the US truly wants to solve the fentanyl issue, then the right thing to do is to consult with China by treating each other as equals."

A spokesperson also denounced China's alleged involvement in the deadly fentanyl crisis, saying "the US not anyone else, is responsible for the fentanyl crisis inside the US.

"In the spirit of humanity and goodwill towards the American people, we have taken robust steps to assist the US. in dealing with the issue. Instead of recognizing our efforts, the US has sought to smear and shift blame to China, and is seeking to pressure and blackmail China with tariff hikes.

"They've been PUNISHING us for helping them. This is not going to solve the US's problem and will undermine our counternarcotics dialogue and cooperation."

Xie Feng, the Chinese Ambassador in America, echoed the foreign ministry's remarks, saying "if the US truly wants to solve the fentanyl issue, then the right thing to do is to consult with China by treating each other as equals."

Despite Trump and Xi's alleged "good relationship", China and the US have reignited in a tit-for-tat trade for that spanned most of Trump's first four years in office and was continued to a certain extent under his successor Joe Biden.

Less than a month after returning to the White House on January 20, Trump slapped 10 per cent duties on all Chinese imports.

China responded with 15 per cent duties on coal and liquefied natural gas products, and a 10 per cent tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery and large-engine cars imported from the US.

Beijing also launched an anti-monopoly investigation into Google and added PVH, the owner of US fashion brands Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, to its "unreliable entity" list.

China also restricted the exports of five rare metals used as key components in the defense and clean energy industries among others.

Canada and Mexico have also vowed to take action against the US in response to Trump's tariffs.