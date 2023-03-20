China's Xi Jinping visits Moscow to discuss peace in Ukraine as Putin faces international arrest warrant

20 March 2023, 15:18 | Updated: 20 March 2023, 15:23

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping talk to each other during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, March 20, 2023. (Russian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping talking in the Kremlin today. Picture: Alamy

By James Hockaday

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has arrived in Moscow for a three-day visit to show support for Vladimir Putin.

It comes just days after an arrest warrant was issued for the Russian president by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Despite Putin becoming increasingly isolated as his war in Ukraine grinds on, Beijing continues to offer support for Moscow while maintaining a cautious stance on the conflict.

Russia and China have previously described their relationship as a “no-limits friendship”, which may be put to the test as Xi plays peacemaker over the coming days.

Beijing has called for a ceasefire but Washington strongly rejected the idea as the effective ratification of the Kremlin's battlefield gains.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, is welcomed by Commandant of the Moscow Kremlin Sergei Udovenko as he arrives for the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, March 20, 2023.
President Xi is welcomed by Commandant of the Moscow Kremlin Sergei Udovenko as he arrives for the meeting with Putin. Picture: Alamy

In February China unveiled a 12-point plan to end the Ukraine war, but the US has questioned the People’s Republic’s ability to act as a neutral player given its close ties with the Kremlin.

US government sources have claimed rounds of Chinese ammunition have been used in Ukraine, but China has denied all claims that it is planning to send lethal aid to Russia.

Jenny Mathers, an expert in Russian politics from Aberystwyth University, told LBC News that while China hasn’t come out in favour of the conflict, it hasn’t explicitly condemned it either.

Read more: Light at the end of the tunnel? RMT members accept new offer to end long-running rail dispute

She said China has been able to “take some advantages” as a result of the conflict, as it is now able to buy Russian energy very cheaply and sell more of its products to Russia as a result of Western sanctions.

“China has been able to get some short-term gains out of this, but it has been reluctant to go too far down the path of being strongly in support of Russia - it certainly hasn’t gone down the path of supplying arms and ammunition,” Dr Mathers added.

Read more: Boris Johnson submits defence over claims he misled Parliament over Partygate

Moscow, Russia. 20th Mar, 2023. Arrival ceremony of President of the People's Republic of China (PRC) Xi Jinping at Vnukovo-2 airport.
Xi was greeted with an arrival ceremony at Vnukovo-2 airport. Picture: Alamy

She said Putin is “looking for anything he can get from China” - from photo ops to new trade deals, as Russia tries to make the most of one of its closest friendships.

Beijing described Xi’s trip as a “visit for peace”, while Russia said the two allies will discuss co-operation on a range of issues.

Today China called on the ICC to "respect the jurisdictional immunity" of a head of state and "avoid politicisation and double standards".

The Kremlin, which does not recognise the authority of the ICC, has rejected its move as "legally null and void".

Read more: British driver dies, and 15-year-old in critical condition, after minibus collision in Belgium

Downing Street has said Xi should use his visit to urge Putin to halt the bombings and other “atrocities” in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "China has spoken previously about the importance of respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity in Ukraine.

"We would like to see President Xi advocate for this point when he speaks to Putin. This war and its assault on Ukraine's sovereignty could end today if Russia withdrew its troops from Ukraine.

Read more: Israeli government pushes ahead with judicial plan despite outcry

"So we hope President Xi uses this opportunity to press President Putin to cease bombing Ukrainian cities, hospitals, schools, and to halt some of these atrocities that we are seeing on a daily basis."

Rishi Sunak, who has come under pressure from senior Tories to take a tougher line on China, described the country as an "epoch-defining challenge" earlier this month.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

XXXTentacion trial

Three men convicted of murder of rapper XXXTentacion

Jeremy Scott

Jeremy Scott leaves Moschino after 10 years at fashion house

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin

Putin welcomes China’s Xi and hails plan to settle ‘acute crisis’ in Ukraine

Lebanon Airport

Lebanon to construct new terminal at Beirut airport

World's happiest nations revealed

Finland is the world's happiest nation for sixth year running - as Nordic nations dominate while Britain falls

A minibus for the Jewish community was overturned in a collision in Antwerp, Belgium.

British driver dies, and 15-year-old in critical condition, after minibus collision in Belgium

Vladimir Putin

Putin sticks to protocol during Chinese leader’s visit

Protesters in Nairobi

Arrests as Kenya opposition leads anti-government protests

Thail Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha

Thailand’s parliament dissolved ahead of May general election

Dead fish in Australia's Darling River

Millions of rotting fish to be removed from Outback river

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich

Israeli government pushes ahead with judicial plan despite outcry

Credit Suisse chaos (Alamy)

Rollercoaster on the stock markets as financial sector reacts to £2.5bn Credit Suisse takeover

South Africa Protest

South African protesters call for president to resign

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin

China’s Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow for meeting with Vladimir Putin

Pensions protest in Paris

French government fights to survive against two confidence motions

Julia Wendell hit the headlines when she claimed to be missing Madeleine McCann

Woman who thinks she is Madeleine McCann given '90% verdict' by facial recognition software

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Elgin Marbles

Only 11% of Brits believe that Greece would return the Elgin Marbles after loan, new report claims
Mr Johnson's allies say he will be vindicated

Boris Johnson submits defence over claims he misled Parliament over Partygate

Police launched a search party for the schoolgirl on March 11 and found her body the following day in a nearby woodland area.

A 12-year-old German schoolgirl was stabbed 32 times by classmates

Gary Glitter in his mugshot in 2015 (left) and during his successful career in the 1970s (right)

Gary Glitter gets '£15,000 knee operation on the NHS which patients wait months for'

Mick Lynch and a stationary train

Light at the end of the tunnel? RMT members accept new offer to end long-running rail dispute
Flora Cooper (inset), head of John Rankin School, Newbury (left) said she was ‘taking a stand’ against the inspection process

Headteacher 'blocks Ofsted inspection' in protest after head Ruth Perry, 53, took her own life over ‘inadequate’ rating
DUP (l) will not back Rishi Sunak's Windsor Protocol

DUP to vote against Rishi Sunak's Windsor Framework in blow to new Brexit deal

Rupert Murdoch (l) who has got engaged for the fifth time following his split with Jerry Hall (r)

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch, 92, announces fifth marriage less than a year after divorce from Jerry Hall

World News

See more World News

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea’s missiles launch

North Korea launches two missiles to sea as allies hold drills

6 days ago

A police car and a Transport Quebec truck guard the perimeter of a fatal accident, in Amqui, Quebec

Two dead and nine injured after truck hits pedestrians in Quebec

6 days ago

Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles

TV audience for Oscars rebounds slightly

6 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit