Chinese tourist village slammed for using fake snow to draw in visitors

19 February 2025, 15:09

Chengdu, Sichuan, China.
Chengdu, Sichuan, China. Picture: Baidu

By Alice Padgett

A tourist village in China has been accused of using cotton wool and soapy water to create fake snow.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Due to unexpected warmer weather, a tourist village in Sichuan, China, used fake snow to appease its visitors.

The village of Chengdu is known for its beautiful snow, but this January was unseasonably warm.

Locals were forced to try and replicate the snowy rooftops with cotton wool and soapy water.

Photos emerged online of the village with large cotton sheets on the ground and on top of houses, seemingly stapled on, sparking outrage on social media.

Read More: BBC blasted for 'blindly spouting propaganda' over claims Gaza documentary features Hamas leader's son

One social media user quipped: "A snow village without snow."

The Chengdu Snow Village project were forced to apologise.

They said, in a statement on state app Wechat: "In order to create a 'snowy' atmosphere the tourist village purchased cotton for the snow...but it did not achieve the expected effect, leaving a very bad impression on tourists who came to visit."

It's believed that the tourist area has been cleared of the fake snow.

The village attracts visitors every Lunar New Year, a festival that celebrates the first new moon of the Lunar calendar.

«Зимнюю деревню» в Китае раскритиковали за фальшивый снег В живописном месте Chengdu Snow Village в Чэнду сообщили, что...

Posted by Aibek Chekoshev on Tuesday, February 18, 2025

China experienced its hottest year on record in 2024, the country's meteorological service said.

Temperatures were, on average, 1.03 degrees celsius warmer than usual.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Donald Trump has branded Zelenskyy a "dictator."

Trump labels Zelenskyy a ‘dictator,' says he owes US billions and only wants to keep the ‘gravy train’ going

Russia's President Vladimir Putin said thousands of troops have crossed the Kursk border into Ukrainian territory.

Thousands of troops storm into Ukraine in fresh attack, Russia claims as Putin insists he’s ready for talks with Zelesnkyy
Charlotte Peet has gone missing in Brazil.

Father of Brit journalist missing in Brazil breaks silence as he reveals moment daughter's 'trail went cold'

Avoriaz is a French mountain resort

Brit skier, 23, found dead beneath French Alps cliff after 'plunging 260ft on return from night out'

Austrian police arrest teenager over 'attack at railway station'

Isis supporting boy, 14, 'who planned attack at railway station' held by Austrian police

Davi Nunes Moreira, of Planalto, Brazil, passed away seven days after injecting a solution made from a crushed butterfly into his leg.

Boy who injected himself with crushed butterfly for 'online challenge' suffered week of agonising symptoms before death

Near-Earth asteroid, artwork

NASA scientist increase chance of 'city killer' asteroid 'the size of Big Ben' striking earth

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan

'It's bonkers': Sadiq Khan hits out at Trump for 'rewarding' Putin while excluding Ukraine from peace talks

The mother of Lindsay Foreman, left, who is being detained in Iran for alleged espionage, says the charges are made up.

Mother of Brit detained in Iran during round-the-world motorbike trip says espionage charges are 'made up'

Pope Francis

Pope Francis fears he 'may not survive' as Pontif battles 'complex' double pneumonia

False killer whales became stranded on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, on a remote beach on near Arthur River in Australia's island state of Tasmania.

Horror as nearly 100 false killer whales set to be euthanised after mass stranding on Australian beach

Charlotte Peet has gone missing in Brazil.

Desperate hunt for missing Brit journalist, 32, who vanished almost two weeks ago in Brazil

Craig and Lindsay Foreman

Did motorbike couple's 'happiness' survey prompt arrest on spying charges in Iran?

The Vatican says Pope Francis is being treated for 'bilateral pneumonia'

New scans show Pope Francis has pneumonia in both lungs but Vatican says he remains ‘in good spirits’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned 'any appearance by armed forces under some other flag' in Ukraine would be 'completely unacceptable', in a dig at a peace plan floated by Keir Starmer.

Keir Starmer’s Ukraine peacekeeping plan ‘completely unacceptable’, Russia tells US in Saudi Arabia talks

Lydia Mugambe is accused of taking 'advantage of her status'

UN judge ‘trafficked woman to UK to be her slave'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The 56-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted burglary.

Burglar jailed after falling for 'Home Alone' style trap

Raducanu was seen wiping away her tears

Emma Raducanu breaks silence after 'fixated man' who followed her to game brings tennis star to tears
Eating cheese

Eating cheese and having an open fire are factors to living a long life, study shows

'Zombie knives' at a secure police location in Birmingham.

Police chief slams sale of knives for £10 in online ‘mystery boxes’

Former Chief Whip Simon Hart has revealed details of a call from a Tory MP who asked to be saved from a brothel.

Former Chief Whip shares desperate call from Tory MP who 'needed saving from brothel with KGB agent and CCTV'
Tesco app and website.

Tesco app and website reporting issues, leaving customers unable to do online shopping

A graphic depiction of Israel’s military campaign against Hamas, the two documentary makers behind the project are now facing criticism over the children featured.

BBC has 'serious questions to answer' over claims Gaza documentary features Hamas leader's son, says Jon Sopel
Jack Bennett pleaded guilty to sending malicious communications to the mayor of London and the Birmingham Yardley MP

Man jailed for sending malicious messages to Sir Sadiq Khan and Jess Phillips was 'radicalised online,' Mayor tells LBC

World News

See more World News

Santorini Island.

Earthquake warning issued for Greek holiday island Santorini

16 days ago

The move is expected to trigger a motion of no confidence which, depending on whether political forces across the board join forces, could lead to Bayrou's downfall.

France faces yet another government collapse as PM threatens to bypass parliament to get budget approved

17 days ago

It was the third time Giorgia Meloni's far-right government tried and failed to process migrants in the non-EU country.

Meloni’s offshore migrant detention scheme fails for third time as Italy forced to take back asylum seekers

17 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News