Fresh twist in Coldplay 'kiss cam' scandal as 'cheating' HR chief from viral vid took out £1.2m mortgage with her husband

A video appeared to show two senior members of staff at tech firm Astronomer embracing at a Coldplay concert went viral last week. Picture: TikTok

By Jacob Paul

A married woman caught with a tech CEO on a 'kiss cam' at a Coldplay concert recently took out a £1.2 million mortgage on a property with her husband, it has emerged.

Kristin Cabot is at the centre of a scandal after a video of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron embracing her at a Coldplay concert went viral.

In the clip, which was displayed on the kiss cam for the whole crowd to see, Byron and his alleged mistress, an HR chief at the company, desperately tried to hide their faces as the camera centred on them at the concert in Boston, USA.

Byron has since resigned amid the scandal, while it has been revealed that Ms Cabot is married to the sixth the millionaire boss of Privateer Rum.

In fact, the couple purchased a £1.63 million home on the New Hampshire coast in back in March, taking out a mortgage.

They took out a loan with Morgan Stanley showing both names are on the mortgage, according to The Sun US.

This could throw a spanner in the works if the couple decide to split in the aftermath of the scandal.

One option may be to sell up. Another would see one of them refinance and take control of the mortgage.

The four bedroom house is located by the beach in the town of Rye.

Earlier this week, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin spoke publicly for the first time since the 'kiss cam' scandal.

"We'd like to say hello to some of you in the crowd," Martin said at the first concert since the incident.

"How we're going to do that is we're going to use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen."

The footage of the incident, originally shared on TikTok, has been seen by millions since appearing online last week.