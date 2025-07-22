Fresh twist in Coldplay 'kiss cam' scandal as 'cheating' HR chief from viral vid took out £1.2m mortgage with her husband

22 July 2025, 17:15

A video appeared to show two senior members of staff at tech firm Astronomer embracing at a Coldplay concert went viral last week.
A video appeared to show two senior members of staff at tech firm Astronomer embracing at a Coldplay concert went viral last week. Picture: TikTok

By Jacob Paul

A married woman caught with a tech CEO on a 'kiss cam' at a Coldplay concert recently took out a £1.2 million mortgage on a property with her husband, it has emerged.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kristin Cabot is at the centre of a scandal after a video of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron embracing her at a Coldplay concert went viral.

In the clip, which was displayed on the kiss cam for the whole crowd to see, Byron and his alleged mistress, an HR chief at the company, desperately tried to hide their faces as the camera centred on them at the concert in Boston, USA.

Byron has since resigned amid the scandal, while it has been revealed that Ms Cabot is married to the sixth the millionaire boss of Privateer Rum.

In fact, the couple purchased a £1.63 million home on the New Hampshire coast in back in March, taking out a mortgage.

They took out a loan with Morgan Stanley showing both names are on the mortgage, according to The Sun US.

Read more: Astronomer CEO resigns after Coldplay 'kiss cam' embrace goes viral

Read more: Tech firm launches investigation into CEO caught 'having an affair' on kisscam with HR chief at Coldplay gig

This could throw a spanner in the works if the couple decide to split in the aftermath of the scandal.

One option may be to sell up. Another would see one of them refinance and take control of the mortgage.

The four bedroom house is located by the beach in the town of Rye.

Earlier this week, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin spoke publicly for the first time since the 'kiss cam' scandal.

"We'd like to say hello to some of you in the crowd," Martin said at the first concert since the incident.

"How we're going to do that is we're going to use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen."

The footage of the incident, originally shared on TikTok, has been seen by millions since appearing online last week.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Zelenskyy has proposed renewed peace talks.

Zelenskyy sets out Ukraine goals for next round of Russia ceasefire talks as meeting planned for Wednesday

The hotel has not confirmed how many events it is cancelling but said it will be in touch by email with impacted customers.

Ibiza Rocks Hotel cancels upcoming events after four deaths in three months - including three Brits

Mr Lynch and his daughter Hannah perished in the tragedy, which saw the ship sink off the coast of Sicily

Estate of Bayesian superyacht victim Mike Lynch facing bankruptcy following £700million fraud ruling

Baumgartner was internationally known for his spectacular jumps and rose to global fame in 2012 when he successfully completed a jump from the edge of space.

Felix Baumgartner’s cause of death revealed after daredevil paraglider's fatal crash

Palestinians ferrying bags of food aid amid a major shortage leading to malnutrition and deaths.

21 children dead from malnutrition in 72 hours, Gaza hospital says - as UN blasts Israel's aid blockade

The $115 million aircraft, regarded as one of the world's most advanced stealth fighters, has been stranded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for over a month due to technical issues.

Stranded British F-35 fighter jet finally leaves Indian airport after five-week ordeal

The World Food Programme says nearly one in three people in Gaza do not eat for days at a stretch, and ''thousands'' are ''on the verge of catastrophic hunger''

UK joins 27 nations calling for Israel to end war in Gaza as Lammy condemns 'inhumane drip feeding' of aid

UK Foreign Secretary Holds Weimar+ Group Talks On Ukraine And European Security

David Lammy joins foreign ministers condemning Israel for depriving Gazans 'of human dignity'

Jeanne de Flandre hospital, Lille.

Mother of boy, 6, who ‘killed newborn on maternity ward’ was twice told to keep an eye on her child, victims' family claims
Keith McAllister died after being pulled onto an MRI machine

Tributes paid to weight lifter killed after 9kg chain 'sucked him' onto MRI machine

A police officer checks a car stuck in the wall of a barn following an accident in Bohmte, Germany, Sunday, July 20, 2025.

Horror as car crashes into first floor of barn after hitting trampoline, leaving boy, 7, critical

Firemen check the wreckage of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft that crashed onto a school campus in Dhaka

At least 16 dead after military plane crashes into college campus in Bangladesh

Patient being scanned and diagnosed on a MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scanner in a hospital. Modern medical equipment, medicine and health care co

Man dies after being pulled into MRI machine while wearing 9kg weight-training chain

Palestinians flee Deir al-Balah in central Gaza Sunday, July 20, 2025, after the Israeli military issued evacuation orders ahead of expected operations in the area

Israeli forces launch ground assault on Deir al-Balah in central Gaza for first time

John Healey is expected to argue that the West should again boost its military support for Ukraine in an effort to bring Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.

Defence secretary to call for ’50-day drive’ to arm Ukraine and force Putin to negotiate

Peter Reynolds, 79 and his wife Barbie, 75 have been arrested by the Taliban.

Taliban urged to release elderly British couple from maximum security prison before they ‘die in custody’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ex-union boss McCluskey enjoyed private jet flights and football tickets from firm behind controversial hotel, corruption report finds

Ex-Unite boss McCluskey took private jet flights and football tickets from firm behind controversial hotel, report finds
Going east: Wimbledon has already seen a roof constructed on Centre Court but now has grander ambitions to move onto the former golf club site

Why is Wimbledon expanding?

Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond said she will keep Donald Trump safe during his visit to the UK.

Police chief 'assessing threats' against Trump as force warns against Palestine Action protests during president's visit
Jean Charles de Menezes was shot dead on the Tube in 2005.

'Nothing can erase the pain': Jean Charles de Menezes vigil takes place 20 years after fatal Stockwell police shooting
Team Europe Captain Luke Donald, alongside Rory McIlroy, lifting the Ryder Cup Trophy in 2023

Ryder Cup to return to Spain in 2031

The group was proscribed by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper on July 5, following the vandalism of two Voyager aircraft at RAF Brize Norton by a pair of Palestine Action members.

Hundreds of Palestine Action supporters plan mass sit-in in London despite terror ban

Getting shirty: Marc Cucurella for Chelsea and Erling Haaland for Manchester City

Premier League 2025/26 home kits ranked best to worst

Bus driver arrested after collision with aqueduct

Bus driver arrested after double decker crashes into bridge in Manchester injuring 15

World News

See more World News

Kerala’s tourist board shared a satirical cartoon image of the jet on Wednesday.

India tourist board mocks Royal Navy stranded jet as it awaits repairs

19 days ago

Luxurious cruise ships in Corfu.

British man, 67, dies on cruise ship travelling through Corfu as police launch urgent investigation

19 days ago

First Day Of Pope Leo XIV

'As civilians languish in misery, political elites grow fat with impunity': Pope slams use of hunger as weapon of war

19 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News