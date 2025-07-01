Colorado firebomb attack on Israel solidarity walkers leaves Holocaust survivor, 82, dead after suffering severe injuries

An 82-year-old woman has now died from her injuries sustained in the attack, officials say. Picture: Getty

By Shannon Cook

The man accused of carrying out the "terrorist attack" on a pro-Israel rally in Colorado had been planning the firebomb onslaught for a year, according to FBI officials.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, was arrested and charged with a hate crime offence after eight people were injured at the Run for Their Lives rally in Boulder, Colorado on June 1.

An 82-year-old woman, one of 12 victims of the attack, has now died from her injuries, officials say.

Karen Diamond was severely injured after the suspect shouted "free Palestine" and threw two lit Molotov cocktails at individuals participating in the gathering, which was supporting Israel in calling for the release of hostages being held by Hamas.

Because of the death of one of the victims, prosectors are now adding new first-degree murder charges in addition to multiple others faced by the suspect, who remains imprisoned.

Ms Diamond was among the 20 or so people gathered on 1 June to join a Run for Their Lives gathering at Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado, to raise awareness for Israeli hostages in Gaza.

The district attorney's office said Ms Diamond died as a result of "the severe injuries that she suffered in the attack".

District Attorney Michael Dougherty said: "This horrific attack has now claimed the life of an innocent person who was beloved by her family and friends.

"Our hearts are with the Diamond family during this incredibly difficult time."

Last week, Soliman was indicted on 12 federal hate crime counts. He also faces at least 100 state criminal charges, including attempted murder.

His attorney, David Kraut, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf last week for the hate crime charges.

According to documents filed for the federal criminal case, officers found at least 14 unused Molotov cocktails in Soliman's possession when they arrested him. Picture: Getty

According to federal authorities, Soliman - an Egyptian national - had been living in the US illegally with his family.

Days after the attack, his wife and five children were taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.

According to documents filed for the federal criminal case, officers found at least 14 unused Molotov cocktails in Soliman's possession when they arrested him.

In addition, police also found a backpack weed sprayer, found to contain octane gasoline, a red gas container and paperwork with the words, “Israel,” “Palestine,” and “USAID".

An affidavit from FBI special agent Jessica Krueger said Soliman, who had "overstayed his visa" and was in the US illegally, arrived at the scene of the crime at 12.55pm and waited for the group.

He was charged following a police interview, in which the suspect claimed he had been planning the attack for a year and was waiting until after his daughters had graduated before carrying out the plan, the affidavit said.

He also told officers that Zionists were his targets and that he would conduct the attack again.

In the court filing seen by the BBC, Agent Kruger said: "I seek a criminal complaint charging Mohammed Sabry SOLIMAN (“SOLIMAN”) with one count of a hate crime offense involving the actual or perceived race, religion, or national origin."

Holocaust survivor among victims in Colorado as man charged with murder after 'petrol bomb' attack at pro-Israel rally. Picture: Police handout/Alamy

The charge comes after Donald Trump pinned the blame of the attack on Joe Biden's "ridiculous border policy".

Writing on his platform Truth Social, Mr Trump slammed Mr Biden for his "ridiculous Open Border Policy".

He said: "Yesterday’s horrific attack in Boulder, Colorado, WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in the United States of America.

"Acts of terrorism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

"This is yet another example of why we must keep our borders secure, and deport illegal, anti-American radicals from our homeland."

The US president added that his "heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy, and the great people of Boulder, Colorado!"

Soliman is charged in the US District Court in Colorado with a hate crime pertaining to actual or perceived race, religion or national origin.

Eyewitnesses said the suspect lobbed Molotov cocktails, a homemade bomb constructed out of a bottle filled with petrol and stuffed with a piece of cloth to use as a fuse, into people attending the protest.

A man has been charged over the incident, which is being investigated as an act of terror and targeted violence. Picture: Social media

Elyana Funk, executive director of the University of Boulder Hillel, told CNN she had spoken to several victims of the attack - including one who had suffered "horrible burns".

Ms Funk said: “This wasn’t a pro-Israel rally or some sort of political statement on the war.

“These are peaceful people who’ve been walking for nearly 20 months weekly to bring awareness for the hostages.”

Soliman has been charged with several counts, including 28 counts of attempted murder in connection with 14 of the victims, the district attorney's office said.

The FBI described the incident, which took place at Boulder Country Historic Courthouse, as a “targeted terror attack”.

Footage on social media shows a shirtless man holding bottles with cloth and clear liquid inside. Videos also show the man being detained at the scene.

Soliman is understood to be an Egyptian national who seemingly acted alone. Authorities said he has no previous significant contact with law enforcement.

8 people were injured in the 'targeted act of violence' in US state of Colorado. Picture: Getty

Dan Bongino, a deputy director at the FBI, said: "We are investigating this incident as an act of terror, and targeted violence.

Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the UN, called the incident "pure anti-semitism" on social media, adding that the attack is "terrorism" and demanding "concrete action".

He said: "Jewish protesters were brutally attacked. Terrorism against Jews does not stop at the Gaza border - it is already burning the streets of America."

"From what we know, this attack appears to be a hate crime given the group that was targeted," Colorado's Attorney General Phil Weiser said.

The group of people attacked were said to be peacefully demonstrating to show solidarity for Israeli hostages in Gaza, organised by a group called 'Run for Their Lives'.

Weiser continued: “People may have differing views about world events and the Israeli-Hamas conflict, but violence is never the answer to settling differences."

The suspect in the Boulder firebomb attack had reportedly worked at the Veros Health medical clinic in Centennial, Colorado.

He had also spent six months working at the independent physicians practice from early 2024 - sources told CBS News.

It's unclear what his role was at the clinic.

The Department of Homeland Security has said Soliman entered the US in August 2022 on a B-2 tourist visa and was given a 12-month work authorisation in March 2023.