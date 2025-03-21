Conor McGregor announces plan to run for Irish President following White House meeting with Trump

21 March 2025, 00:32

Washington, United States. 17th Mar, 2025. Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor speaks briefly to the media in the White House Press briefing Room in Washington, DC, on Monday, March 17, 2025.
Washington, United States. 17th Mar, 2025. Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor speaks briefly to the media in the White House Press briefing Room in Washington, DC, on Monday, March 17, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Conor McGregor has announced he plans to run for Irish President after his meeting with Donald Trump in the White House.

McGregor, a controversial sporting figure, had hit out at Irish premier Micheal Martin in recent days, with the leader declaring he does not "take too much note" of criticism levelled at him by the mixed martial art (MMA) fighter.

The fighter announced his plans to run in a striking Instagram post, which pictured him posing with his young child in front of a private jet, wearing a 'Make Ireland Great Again' cap - apparel modelled in the vein of Trump's MAGA merchandise.

Following the controversial star's meeting with Trump on Monday - St Patrick's Day, Ireland's most senior figures hit out at the sportsman's scathing comments suggesting he does not represent Ireland.

In November, the MMA fighter was found to have raped a woman in a civil case held in Dublin.

Washington, United States Of America. 17th Mar, 2025. Irish boxer and mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor speaks to the media at the White House in Washington, DC, March 17, 2025. Credit: Chris Kleponis/CNP/AdMedia/Newscom/Alamy Live News
Washington, United States Of America. 17th Mar, 2025. Irish boxer and mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor speaks to the media at the White House in Washington, DC, March 17, 2025. Picture: Alamy

McGregor criticised the government on a range of issues during discussions with US President, as he labelled Trump's work ethic "inspiring" during the pair's Oval Office meeting

In return, the US president described McGregor as "fantastic".

Taking to Instagram late on Thursday, the MMA fighter wrote: "Ireland must fully implement the EU Migration Pact by June 12, 2026.‘So between now and 12 June 2026, several pieces of legislation have to be passed by both Houses of the Oireachtas & then signed by the President.

"The next presidential election must take place by 11 Nov 2025. Who else will stand up to Government and oppose this bill?

"Any other Presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them. I will!

"For clarity also, as President, I would put forth this bill to referendum."

The Dubliner told reporters in the West Wing that he was going to voice concerns about immigration issues in Ireland when he spoke to Mr Trump.

McGregor, who has previously stated an intent to run for the Irish presidency, claimed the Irish Government was one of "zero action with zero accountability".

In particular, he criticised Mr Martin and his government's policies on immigration and public safety.

His visit to the White House came months after he was found civilly liable in a High Court damages case in Dublin taken by a woman who accused him of rape.

Nikita Hand, also known as Nikita Ni Laimhin, won her claim against McGregor after accusing the professional fighter of raping her in a Dublin hotel in December 2018.

Ms Hand, 35, was awarded damages and costs after a three-week trial last year in which the jury found him civilly liable for assault.

McGregor is appealing against the outcome of the civil case.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Mr Martin said the mixed martial arts fighter did not speak for Ireland and that the government was made up of elected representatives.

"As far as the government is concerned - it's an elected government, by the way - and we're very focused on increasing the policing in the public order capacity.

"But I don't take too much note of his criticism other than to say that he does not speak for for the Irish people in any shape or form.

"And we will continue to work in Dail Eireann and in engaging with the opposition in Dail Eireann who are elected also. And we will engage in terms of the best policies to develop for this country into the future."

