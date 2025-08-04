Convicts furious at Ghislaine Maxwell’s transfer to minimum-security jail

4 August 2025, 08:54

Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved to a minimum security jail
Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved to a minimum security jail. Picture: DoJ

By Asher McShane

Inmates at a minimum-security jail in Texas have been left angry after sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred there.

British socialite Maxwell, a former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, was transferred quietly this week to Federal Prison Camp, from a more strict low-security prison in Tallahassee, Florida.

Her new prison houses mostly white collar criminals guilty of ‘low-level’ offences, who have told of their anger that Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for procuring underage girls for the late financier and convicted paedophile Epstein, has been moved there.

One told the Telegraph inmates are ‘disgusted’ at her move.

Julie Howell, 44, who is serving a one-year sentence for theft said: “every inmate I’ve heard from is upset she’s here”.

Maxwell is a former girlfriend of paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein
Maxwell is a former girlfriend of paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Getty

“This facility is supposed to house non-violent offenders,” she added. “Human trafficking is a violent crime.”

Maxwell’s new prison is the same facility where Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of fraudulent blood-testing company Theranos, is serving an 11-year sentence.

When Maxwell was moved there, inmates were reportedly locked down and blinds were shut to conceal her arrival.

Her move comes a week after she was interviewed by Trump’s deputy attorney general Todd Blanche, leading to speculation some sort of deal had been cut.

Inmates are believed to be worried about their security given the threats against Maxwell and the prison’s lack of tight security.

According to the Mail on Sunday Maxwell has faced death threats.

A source told the newspaper: “As soon as Ghislaine spoke to the government she was considered a snitch by other inmates at Tallahassee. There were very real and very credible threats on her life.”

