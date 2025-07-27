Countries begin dropping aid into Gaza as Israel announces 'tactical pauses' and humanitarian aid corridors

27 July 2025, 21:12

A C-130 Hercules military aircraft drops humanitarian aid on the northern Gaza Strip
A C-130 Hercules military aircraft drops humanitarian aid on the northern Gaza Strip. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

Jordan and the UAE have begun dropping aid into Gaza after Israel announced it would begin "tactical pauses" in the fighting for "humanitarian purposes."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jordan and the UAE dropped "25 tonnes of food aid and essential humanitarian supplies" into Gaza in a joint operation on Sunday, according to Jordanian state TV.

Britain is working with Jordan to airdrop aid into Gaza and evacuate children needing medical assistance, with military planners deployed for further support.

Jordan's security agency posted a video to X on Sunday showing aid trucks driving along a road.

“Happening now, huge Jordanian relief convoys are moving towards Gaza,” the Public Security Directorate wrote on X.

Some Egyptian trucks have already crossed into Gaza via the Rafah crossing.

Read More: Starmer to push Trump on Gaza ceasefire talks as Israel announces ‘tactical pauses’ in parts of strip

Read More: Kept in a cage, shot in the hand: British-Israeli hostage reveals horror of 471 days in Hamas captivity

On Sunday, the IDF said it would begin tactical pauses for "humanitarian purposes" between 10am and 8pm in Gaza.

It said: "The pause will begin in the areas where the IDF is not operating: al-Mawasi, Deir al-Balah, and Gaza City, every day until further notice."

The IDF said "designated secure routes will be in place permanently" from 6am to 11pm "to enable the safe passage of UN and humanitarian aid organisation convoys delivering and distributing food and medicine to the population across the Gaza Strip."

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement that while Israel continues its fighting in Gaza and negotiations with Hamas, it must allow the entry of "minimal" humanitarian supplies.

"There are secure routes. There have always been, but today it's official. There will be no more excuses," the Israeli prime minister said.

"We will continue to fight and we will continue to act until we achieve all of our war goals - until complete victory."

Palestinians carry sacks of flour unloaded from a humanitarian aid convoy that reached Gaza City
Palestinians carry sacks of flour unloaded from a humanitarian aid convoy that reached Gaza City. Picture: Alamy

The UN's World Food Programme (WFP) said it welcomed the move to implement pauses in military action in parts of Gaza, as well as the creation of humanitarian corridors for aid to enter.

Unicef said: "This is an opportunity to begin to reverse this catastrophe and save lives."

Local residents in western Gaza City reported that an Israeli airstrike hit a residential apartment an hour after a temporary humanitarian pause was announced for the area, killing two people and injured several more.

At least nine Palestinians were killed and 54 wounded in an IDF attack allegedly targeting civilians gathered at an aid convoy route, according to hospital officials in Gaza.

The IDF said it fired "warning shots" but was not aware of casualties.

Israel said it dropped seven packages of aid into Gaza on Saturday night. The IDF said the delivery of airdrops to Gaza is part of a "series of actions" to "improve the humanitarian response" in Gaza and "refute the false claim on intentional starvation." It said the airdrop "included seven packages of aid containing flour, sugar, and canned food."

Palestinians carry humanitarian aid received through the Zikim crossing
Palestinians carry humanitarian aid received through the Zikim crossing. Picture: Alamy

David Lammy, the UK Foreign Secretary, welcomed the resumption of humanitarian corridors in the enclave but called for access to supplies to be “urgently” widened over the coming hours and days.

He said Israel’s announcement that it would suspend fighting in three populated areas of Gaza for 10 hours a day and open secure routes for aid delivery to desperate Palestinians was “essential but long overdue.”

“This announcement alone cannot alleviate the needs of those desperately suffering in Gaza,” the Foreign Secretary said in a statement on Sunday.

“We need a ceasefire that can end the war, for hostages to be released and aid to enter Gaza by land unhindered."

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said there have been six deaths due to malnutrition in Gaza in the last 24 hours.

59,821 people have been killed in Gaza since beginning of the war, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. It began after Hamas killed 1,139 Israelis on October 7, 2023 and took more thna 200 people captive.

