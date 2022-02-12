Covid mandate protesters defy order to clear bridge connecting Canada and US

Dozens of demonstrators against COVID-19 vaccine mandates block access to the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A Canadian judge has ordered an end to protests which have blocked a main crossing at Canada's border with the United States.

The Ambassador Bridge on the border between Canada and the US has been blocked for five days. Truckers are protesting against Covid restrictions there, and at other border crossings and in Ottawa.

The state of Ontario's premier declared an emergency as truckers stopped the flow of goods to demonstrate against Covid restrictions.

Police have also threatened to arrest people blocking the streets and seize their vehicles as dozens of lorries parked up.

Ontario's premier has warned Canada's trucker protesters face fines of up to $100,000 and a year in jail unless they end their "illegal occupation."

A group of truckers wave Canadian flags at the border protest. Picture: Alamy

The injunction was filed by the city of Windsor and the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association, which argued that they were losing as much as $50m (£29m) per day.

Windsor Police put out a statement to "make demonstrators clearly aware that it is a criminal offence" to block the border crossing.

However, crowds of people waving Canadian flags continue to flout the order and are still occupying the bridge.

Addressing Canadians on Friday, Mr Trudeau said: "If you join the protests because you are tired of Covid you need to understand that you are breaking laws. The consequences are becoming more and more severe.

"You don't want to end up losing your licence, end up with a criminal record, which will impact your job, your livelihood, even your ability to travel internationally, including to the US.

"We've heard your frustration with Covid, with the measures that are there to keep people safe. We've heard you. It's time to go home now."

The Liberal leader added that "we are a long way from ever having to call in the military, although of course we have to be ready for any eventuality".

The “Freedom Convoy” protests, started by Canadian truckers opposing a vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers, have also blocked two smaller US crossings.