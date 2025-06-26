Cruise passengers face tourist tax in popular European holiday hotspot

Large cruise ship docked in Flam fjord Norway. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Holidaymakers, including cruise passengers, face a new tourist tax in a popular European hotspot.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Norway has announced that local governments will be able to slap a three per cent levy on overnight stays and cruise ship visitors in a blow to travellers.

It is due to come into effect in the summer of 2026.

The measure has come as a response to what Oslo sees as over tourism in the Nordic nation.

It saw a 38.6 million people book accommodation there in 2024, new record which marked a 4.2 per cent rise in tourists from the year before.

Natural highlights include Norway's Preikestolen cliff and the its Lofoten Islands which draw huge crowds from across the globe.

Read more: Tourist claims he was barred from entry to US after JD Vance meme was found on his phone

Read more: Major UK city will soon charge 'tourist tax' for overnight stays

A large group of tourists from a cruise ship on tour during a rainy day in Norway. Picture: Alamy

However, the new levy is voluntary, meaning it is up for local areas in Norway to choose whether they want to introduce a tax or not.

If approved, they can levy a 3 per cent tax on hotels, guesthouses, and short-term rentals such as AirBnB.

But camping vans, recreational boats, and tents are exempt from the tax.

Meanwhile, the addition of cruise passengers who visit for the day comes after backlash over cruise ships impact on the environment.

Some towns have reported a huge influx of cruise passengers arriving in a single day, which can sometimes outnumber the local population.

Residents have complained of cars used by hikers blocking roads or make access more difficult for local drivers and emergency vehicles.

Cecilie Myrseth, Norway's trade and industry minister, told local media: "It is not the case that we have year-round tourism throughout the country, but in some places, there are parts of the year that are particularly demanding, and the expenses that the residents have to pay for are particularly high."

Kristin Krohn Devold, head of Norway’s travel industry association, said he was relieved the tax targets cruise and overnight stays but avoids a blanket tax on domestic hotel guests.