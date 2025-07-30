Moment cruise ships abandon passengers in 'danger zone' amid tsunami warning triggered by 8.8 magnitude earthquake

30 July 2025, 19:46

In footage shared online, passengers were seen sprinting to catch their cruise - while others reported being left behind on the island.
In footage shared online, passengers were seen sprinting to catch their cruise - while others reported being left behind on the island. Picture: TikTok

By Shannon Cook

A group of "terrified" cruise ship passengers were abandoned in Hawaii after a major tsunami warning this morning.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In footage shared online, passengers were seen sprinting to catch their cruise - while others reported being left behind on the island.

In a TikTok video shared by @mandythecruiseplanner, she said: "The ship is leaving and now we're going to higher ground and people are upset, and this is not me making light of the situation, this is me just saying it's crazy, it's chaos."

She added: "Nobody knows what's going on, our bus driver had no idea what's happening. People on the ship, we have family on the ship, they're terrified for us. We're terrified for us.

"We're going to be going to higher ground now, I'll keep you posted about what's happening, I did not expect this. People are crying, we're going to higher ground, an employer is yelling at people, people are yelling at the employee, this is crazy."

Read more: Hawaii, California & Japan hit by huge tsunami as millions flee homes - after biggest quake in 14 years triggers panic

Read more: LIVE: Tsunami hits the US and Japan as millions flee homes after 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia

Another TikTok user, @demifreeman shared a video from the deck of a cruise ship, where people could be seen running towards the boat, with the on-screen text: "POV: tsunami in Hawaii and your cruise is leaving without people".

Hawaii had been on a tsunami alert since the early hours of the morning following an 8.8-magnitude earthquake that hit the east of Russia at about 11:25am local time - the sixth largest on record.

Large waves struck Hawaii, the US, Russia and Japan.

Almost two million people had been told to evacuate Japan.

At around 10am BST - officials stated the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC) downgraded the tsunami warning to a tsunami advisory in Hawaii, with the evacuation order lifted for the area.

Tsunami warnings have also been downgraded in Japan and Russia.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

A person stands in front of an active volcano

'A descent of burning hot lava' - Volcano in Russia's far east erupts after 8.8 magnitude earthquake

Members of Indian Army's engineering arm prepare to remove the wreckage of an Air India aircraft

Air India watchdog finds 51 safety violations by airline during post-crash audit

Baboons sit in their enclosure at Nuremberg Zoo.

Outrage after zoo shoots baboons due to 'overcrowding' and feeds them to predators

British-Israeli hostage Emily Damari.

'Shame on you': Freed British-Israeli hostage brands Starmer's Palestine ultimatum a 'moral failure'

Millions have been evacuated amid Tsunami warnings across the globe.

Hawaii, California & Japan hit by huge tsunami as millions flee homes - after biggest quake in 14 years triggers panic

It has become an all-too-familiar sight: trucks carrying sacks of flour to the military-controlled buffer zone are repeatedly overwhelmed by desperate crowds.

'Organised gangs' making off with aid - as Israeli officials say UN operation 'less vulnerable' to Hamas interference

World Eating Disorders Action Day Luncheon 2023 National Alliance For Eating Disorders x Mental Health Coalition

Who is Justin Trudeau’s ex wife Sophie Grégoire?

Military attaches and diplomats from 13 countries observe the implementation of the CambodiaThailand ceasefire agreement next to a destroyed building by the An Ses border checkpoint in Cambodia's Preah Vihear province on July 30

Thailand and Cambodia reaffirm shaky ceasefire after days of fighting

Hundreds of Palestine supporters stage a very loud protest, banging pots and pans in Whitehall, outside the residence of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer as an emergency cabinet meeting is held.

Which countries recognise Palestine as a state

Thousands have been told to evacuate across Hawaii this morning.

Oprah Winfrey denies claims she refused to let Hawaiians fleeing Tsunami use her private road

Many people in Hawaii have tried to flee for areas of safety following an 8.8-magnitude earthquake which struck Russia's Far East early on Wednesday.

Huge traffic jams in Hawaii as hundreds of people flee tsunami

Live
Top left: An aerial view of the city of Severo-Kurilsk flooded due to tsunami. Bottom left: traffic tries to leave the the Ala Way Harbor, Waikiki, Oahu, Hawaii. Right: Vacationers looking towards Waikiki Beach

LIVE: Tsunami hits the US and Japan as millions flee homes after 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia

A television screen shows a news report on the tsunami warning in Japan.

Tsunami warnings issued for Japan, Philippines and parts of US after 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia

The NYC gunman who shot four people before turning the gun on himself left a suicide seemingly blasting the NFL.

NYC gunman's suicide note reveals he ‘targeted NFL offices over brain disease’ - as first victims pictured

A damaged prison in the village of Bilenke, in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region.

Russia bombs Ukrainian prison, killing at least 17 and injuring more than 80

S'Illot, San Lorenzo del Cardezar Municipality, Mediterranean Sea, Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, Europe.

British holidaymaker dies after being found face down in Majorca hotel swimming pool

Latest News

See more Latest News

Paloma Shemirani who died of cancer after refusing chemotherapy treatment.

Brother of woman who refused chemotherapy says mother 'sacrificed' her daughter

Lucy Connolly was jailed for 31 months over a tweet about the Southport riots

Jailed wife of ex-Tory councillor who posted 'set fire' to migrant hotels after the Southport murders could be freed within weeks
Eliza Finn-O’Shea of Birmingham poses in front of tributes prior Ozzy Osbourne's funeral cortege

In Pictures: The Brummies who turned out for Ozzy

A woman with short hair wearing a red turtleneck jumper

Man twice found guilty of same murder has second conviction quashed

Wellingborough Road and Broughton Road

Woman dies and five children injured after limousine crash - as drivers arrested

Flights across the UK are being disrupted after air traffic control provider Nats suffered a technical problem.

LIVE: UK airports delayed after flights grounded over radar issues

Travel chaos as flights grounded and airspace closed across UK following radar failure

Travel chaos after radar failure closes UK airspace, grounding flights and leaving thousands facing severe delays
The Clock Tower in Market Square, Chesham, Buckinghamshire.

Britain's best places to retire revealed - see full list

World News

See more World News

Firefighters from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, left, aid in search and rescue efforts near the Guadalupe River days after a flash flood swept through the area, Monday, July 7, 2025, in Ingram, Texas.

More than 160 still missing in Texas flash flooding aftermath as 109 confirmed dead, state governor says

21 days ago

A 2023 image of a cargo ship seized by Houthi rebels.

Houthi rebels celebrate sinking ship packed with explosives in Red Sea

21 days ago

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert

Former Israeli PM doubts Netanyahu's Nobel peace prize nomination for Trump will be taken seriously

22 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News