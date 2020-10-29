Cyprus and Lithuania added to UK quarantine list

Lithuania and Cyprus have been added to the UK quarantine list. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Cyprus and Lithuania have been removed from the Government’s list of travel corridors.

It means travellers arriving in the UK from those places after 4am on Sunday must self-isolate for 14 days, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

He tweeted: "We are REMOVING CYPRUS and LITHUANIA from the #TravelCorridor list.

From 4am Sunday 1st November, if you arrive into the UK from these destinations you will need to self-isolate."

He added: "We are NOT adding any countries to the list of TRAVEL CORRIDORS this week."

Germany maintains its quarantine exemption despite recording 107 cases per 100,000 people in the past week.

The news comes after Germany and France both announced they were heading into second lockdowns to cope with the ever-growing numbers of new coronavirus cases.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the country was being "overpowered" by the second wave, and said a new nationwide lockdown would be the only possible way to successfully fight Covid-19.

The government is scheduled to lay out the details of the new lockdown on Thursday, and the measures will be enforced from Friday.

France saw one of the strictest lockdowns in the world, with citizens expected to show papers detailing why they were leaving their homes.

It is expected these measures will be reimplemented, and people will only be allowed to leave their homes for work, medical appointments and essential exercise.

Schools however, will remain open.

In France, more than half of the country's intensive care units are already occupied by Covid-19 patients.

France reported 288 new virus-related deaths in hospitals in 24 hours on Tuesday and 235 deaths in nursing homes over the previous four days. Both figures marked the biggest such rise since May.

"Nothing is more important than human life," Mr Macron, noting that France has one of the biggest coronavirus rates in Europe currently.

Angela Merkel also announced on Wednesday Germany's lockdown will come into effect on November 2 and will see bars and restaurants closing until 30 November.

Shops will be allowed to remain open on condition that there is only one customer per 10 square metres of space.

According to the federal government's proposal, all leisure facilities such as theatres, operas, cinemas, swimming pools and fitness studios, but also bars, clubs, discos and pubs will close.

But the "delivery and collection of takeaway meals for consumption at home" will remain open.

Schools, kindergartens will remain also remain open.

More to follow...