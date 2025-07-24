Two people 'burned alive in vehicle' as Cyrus wildfires rip through areas close to popular tourist town

Two dead as Cyrus wildfires rip through tourist town leaving homes engulfed in flames. Picture: X / Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Two people have died and hundreds evacuated after wildfires tore through areas of Cyrus - with areas including tourist hotspots reduced to ashes.

Firefighters across the island were forced into action after high temperatures and strong winds fanned flames, leading wildfires to tear through populated areas close to the city of Limassol.

Two as-yet unnamed individuals were declared dead on Wednesday as they attempted to flee, with a wall of flames pictured sweeping across the south of the island.

The bodies of the two individuals were discovered a burned-out vehicle, with at least 10 others injured by the flames, police said.

Cyprus is expected to experience temperatures of 44C today - with the mercury having already hit highs of 43C yesterday, contributing to the ongoing fire threat.

A huge forest fire is currently burning in the Limassol Valley, Cyprus. pic.twitter.com/vpKx4M4ThR — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) July 23, 2025

Flames continue to threaten a dozen villages in the region, with at least 100 square kilometres (39 square miles) razed to the ground.

The blaze near Limossol broke out at around midday on Wednesday, with several areas still alight into Thursday morning and 100 people evacuated from surrounding areas.

Police are now said to be probing arson claims after eyewitnesses reported the fire was started deliberately.

The witnesses claim fires were set at two separate points close to a garbage dump, as confirmed by fire brigade chief Nikos Longinos.

The UK Government has issued updated advice for the region, with the Foreign Office website noting: "There is a high risk of wildfires during the summer season from April to October".

Cyprus - huge fires out of control with strong winds and 45C predicted tomorrow!



Several villages evacuated and many homes under serious threat.



Any help from our neighbours needed urgently. pic.twitter.com/m9f1rjqMt8 — Andreas Adamides (@AndreasAdamides) July 23, 2025

"Ensure that your mobile phone is registered to receive emergency alerts to be warned of wildfires near your location. Wildfires are highly dangerous and unpredictable.

"The situation can change quickly. Be cautious if you are in or near an area affected by wildfires: follow the guidance of the emergency services; call the Cyprus emergency services on 112 if you are in immediate danger".

A fire service spokesperson added that 14 aircraft continue to drop water as crews attempt to keep flames under control.

A fire service spokesperson told local media that there are currently no actively advancing fires on the island as of Thursday morning, but crews remain in place as they quell flare-ups.

Intense winds are expected to engulf the island late on Thursday, increasing the chance of sparks reigniting flames in the dry brush