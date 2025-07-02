Dalai Lama confirms he will have a successor after his death ahead of 90th birthday celebrations

2 July 2025, 09:07

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama attends an event celebrating his 90th birthday according to a Tibetan calendar at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, June 30
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama attends an event celebrating his 90th birthday according to a Tibetan calendar at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, June 30. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Dalai Lama has confirmed he will appoint a successor after his death - as the spiritual leader prepared to celebrate his 90th birthday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader made the announcement in a video statement ahead of the milestone birthday, as celebrations got underway ahead of his birthday on Sunday.

The move has ended years of speculation surrounding a possible successor.

Tenzin Gyatso became the 14th reincarnation of the Dalai Lama in 1940, with the leader having previously indicated that he might be the last person to hold the role.

The announcement came during prayer celebrations, with the Nobel peace prize-winning leader revealing that the next Dalai Lama should be found and recognised in line with Buddhist traditions.

Read more: 'Catastrophic failure' at substation led to Heathrow airport power outage - as report reveals missed opportunities

Read more; Minister warns of ‘financial cost’ of welfare cuts climbdown as tax rises loom within months

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama presides over an event celebrating his 90th birthday according to a Tibetan calendar at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama presides over an event celebrating his 90th birthday according to a Tibetan calendar at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India. Picture: Alamy

He was seen to insist that his successor would be born outside of China, with the leader regarded as a separatist by rulers in Beijing.

According to Tibetan Buddhists, the Dalai Lama can choose the body to which he reincarnates.

However, Beijing has previously said it and it alone has the authority to locate the individual who is a reincarnation of the Dalai Lama after his death.

The Dali Lama has been re-selected on 14 occasions since the creation of the institution in 1587.

Gyatso was seen to flee Tibet, seeking sanctuary in the town of Dharamshala in India after Chinese troops crushed an uprising in the capital, Lhasa, in 1959.

The spiritual leader continues to live in exile.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Exclusive
Occupation authorities have involved children posing with Russian flags, visiting military checkpoints, and writing letters to Russian soldiers.

Putin’s child army: The terrifying truth about Russia’s war on Ukraine’s kids

NATO Leaders Attend 2025 Summit In The Hague

Donald Trump claims Israel has 'agreed' to 60-day ceasefire in Gaza as he urges Hamas to accept deal

Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – Yardfest

Jury reaches verdict on four counts in Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking trial

An F-35B on a runway at night

F-35 fighter jet stranded at Indian airport for 2 weeks as it awaits repairs - with no completion date in sight

A worker at a cereal plant in the US died after getting trapped in an oven.

Cereal factory worker, 38, dies after becoming "trapped" in industrial oven

Problems arose during jury deliberations in the federal sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs, 55, when two notes were handed to the judge on Monday. Picture: Alamy

P Diddy trial verdict chaos as jury hands judge two notes before deliberations

A woman take pictures of paintings of French impressionist painter Paul Cezanne

French city trademarks 'Cezanne' as it launches summer of events celebrating the painter's life

Women cool off in a public fountain during the first summer heatwave in Seville

IN PICTURES: Europe swelters in 40C “heat dome”

Bryan Kohberger to plead guilty and avoid death penalty over murdering four University of Idaho students

Bryan Kohberger to plead guilty and avoid death penalty over murdering four University of Idaho students

Palestinians mourn by bodies of relatives killed in an Israeli strike on Al-Baqa cafeteria on Gaza City seafront, at the city's Al-Shifa hospital

'All I see is blood': Gaza seafront cafe popular with students hit by Israeli airstrike with at least 30 people killed

An 82-year-old woman has now died from her injuries sustained in the attack, officials say.

Colorado firebomb attack on Israel solidarity walkers leaves Holocaust survivor, 82, dead after suffering severe injuries
Disney Dream is a cruise ship operated by Disney Cruise Line, part of The Walt Disney Company. Aerial view

Father jumps off Disney cruise ship after daughter topples overboard - as rescue operation launched

A coastal town with buildings and boats in the harbour under a rocky hill, Pigadia

Brit missing on Greek island after rental car found abandoned 'in 38C heat'

Danmei popular among readers of erotic fiction in China / X / @Eos_chaos

China arrests more than 30 female writers in crackdown on gay erotic fiction

Family members mourn the loss of 15-year-old Akash Patni, who died in the Air India crash

Investigators look into Air India 'sabotage theory' after plane crash killed 270 people

Horrific murder on 'date' exposes robbery gang suspected of targeting dozens of women in South Africa

Brutal 'date' murder uncovers robbery ring targeting dozens of women in South Africa after one victim 'beaten to death'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coco Gauff of the U.S. returns the ball to Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine during their first round women's single match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 1, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

All of the Wimbledon seeds out after two days

The exterior of Bristol Crown Court

Parents accused of baby’s murder ‘smoked while nurses tried to save him’

The Duchy of Lancaster refused to commit to saying whether the numbers of migrant crossings will fall in 12 months.

Pat McFadden refuses to admit numbers of migrant crossings in the Channel will fall within the next 12 months
Childhood obesity has risen to "alarming" levels, academics have said as they called for action to prevent unhealthy lifestyles setting in among babies and toddlers.

Childhood obesity rises to ‘alarming’ levels as parents urged to take action before children turn five
Tensions in the Middle East are leading to more expensive crude oil, but retailers are also still charging higher fuel margins, leading to a rise in petrol prices.

Middle East tensions or high profit margins? A combination of both blamed for rise in petrol prices
A female consultant looks at a screen should a mammogram of a woman's breast

Breast cancer patients could be 'denied life-extending drugs because of unfair system'

'Catastrophic failure' at substation led to Heathrow airport power outage - as report reveals missed opportunities

Heathrow shutdown blamed on ‘catastrophic’ maintenance failure that went unfixed for seven years
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA - JUNE 29: George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at the Red Bull Ring Circuit on June 29, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria.(Photo by Vince Mignott/Alamy Live News)

George Russell talks us through a lap of Silverstone ahead of the British Grand Prix

World News

See more World News

Air India confirms only one survivor from 242 people on board Ahmedabad plane crash

Air India confirms only one survivor from 242 people on board Ahmedabad plane crash

19 days ago

Pro-Palestinian activists shout slogans while waving Palestinian flags as around one and a half thousand participants in the Resilience Convoy depart from Tunis, Tunisia.

Egypt deports and detains dozens of activists participating in march to Gaza in bid to end Israeli blockade

19 days ago

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh told the Hindustan Times he heard a "loud noise" around 30 seconds after take-off before the plane plummeted to earth.

'I don't know how I'm alive': Sole survivor of Air India crash called his father and brother minutes after disaster

19 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News