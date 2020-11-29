Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies at the age of 85

29 November 2020, 07:44 | Updated: 29 November 2020, 08:50

Dave Prowse, who was the actor behind Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died at the age of 85
Dave Prowse, who was the actor behind Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died at the age of 85. Picture: Getty

By Kate Buck

Dave Prowse, the actor who played the iconic role of Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died at the age of 85 following a short illness.

The former Bristolian body builder was picked to play the movie villain thanks to his imposing 6ft 6 stature, but his West Country accent was not deemed suitable enough to be the voice of the character.

Instead James Earl Jones was picked as the voice - something which came as a surprise to the body-builder turned actor.

His agent Thomas Bowington: "May the force be with him, always!

"Though famous for playing many monsters - for myself, and all who knew Dave and worked with him, he was a hero in our lives."

He added that his death was "a truly and deeply heart-wrenching loss for us and millions of fans all over the world".

Prowse said his favourite job was as the Green Cross Man in the 1970s and 80s
Prowse said his favourite job was as the Green Cross Man in the 1970s and 80s. Picture: PA

Before becoming an actor Prowse represented England at the Commonwealth Games as a weightlifter in the early 1960s.

He was also Superman actor Christopher Reeves' personal trainer, and was reportedly friends with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lou Ferrigno during their body building days before all three of them went into film.

He was invited to audition for the roles of Vader and Chewbacca after Star Wars director George Lucas spotted him playing a guard in 1971 film Clockwork Orange.

Although Darth Vader is his most famous role, Prowse maintained that his favourite job was as the "Green Cross Man", which he began working as in 1975.

Dressed in his distinctive white and green costume, Prowse was the face of British road safety for over 10 years, and said it was the "best job I ever had".

Film director Edgar Wright described him as the man who "stopped a whole generation of kiddies from being mown down in the street".

He was awarded and MBE for his part as the Green Cross Man
He was awarded and MBE for his part as the Green Cross Man. Picture: PA

"As a kid Dave Prowse couldn't be more famous to me; stalking along corridors as evil incarnate in the part of Darth Vader & stopping a whole generation of kiddies from being mown down in street as the Green Cross Code man. Rest in Peace, Bristol's finest."

The Twitter account of the Peter Mayhew Foundation, set up in memory of the actor who played Chewbacca, shared a picture of Prowse with Mayhew and their co-star Kenny Baker.

"RIP Dave Prowse. I hope you're up there sharing a pint and a story with the boys. #DarthVader #DaveProwse #RIPDaveProwse #StarWars."

Mayhew died in 2019 and Baker, who played R2-D2, died in 2016.

Comments

Loading...

World News

See more World News

A Christmas tree illuminates the Old Town Square in Prague

In Pictures: Pandemic puts paid to Christmas markets around Europe

22 mins ago

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

Iran newspaper urges strike on Haifa if Israel killed scientist

1 hour ago

Refugees who fled the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region in Qadarif, eastern Sudan

US reports explosions in Eritrea’s capital

1 hour ago

UK News

See more UK News

Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones are being remembered on the anniversary of the London Bridge attack

Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones remembered on anniversary of London Bridge attack

36 mins ago

Britain has urged the EU to concede on fishing rights for a deal to be struck

Brexit: 'Concede on fishing and bring fresh thinking to talks', UK tells EU

10 hours ago

South Wales Police stopped 110 vehicles on its first day of random spot checks

Coronavirus: Cardiff police issue 12 fines on first day of random car checks

11 hours ago

Boris Johnson has written to Tory MPs hoping to stave off a rebellion over his Covid tier strategy

PM offers Tory rebels February 3 'sunset' for Covid tier system

12 hours ago

Britain and France have reached an agreement to prevent migrants crossing the Channel

Britain and France reach agreement to prevent migrants crossing Channel

15 hours ago

The UK's coronavirus death toll rose by 479 on Satruday

UK Covid death toll rises by 479 amid anti-lockdown protests in London

15 hours ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London