David Lammy joins foreign ministers condemning Israel for depriving Gazans 'of human dignity'

David Lammy has joined other foreign ministers in condemning the Israeli government for depriving Gazans "of human dignity" as they called on the war to "end now".

The Foreign Secretary and counterparts from 24 other nations including Australia, Canada and France, plus the EU commissioner for equality, urged the Israeli government to "immediately lift restrictions on the flow of aid".

They also described proposals to move 600,000 Palestinians to a so-called "humanitarian city" in Rafah as "completely unacceptable".

In a statement shared on Monday afternoon, the politicians said: "The suffering of civilians in Gaza has reached new depths.

"The Israeli government's aid delivery model is dangerous, fuels instability and deprives Gazans of human dignity. We condemn the drip feeding of aid and the inhumane killing of civilians, including children, seeking to meet their most basic needs of water and food."

They said it is "horrifying" that hundreds of Palestinians "have been killed while seeking aid" and that the "Israeli government's denial of essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable".

The foreign ministers reiterated calls for the remaining people being held hostage by Hamas to be released and asked for "all parties to protect civilians and uphold the obligations of international humanitarian law".

Earlier this month Israeli defence minister Israel Katz laid out plans for the "humanitarian city" in Rafah, Gaza's most southern city which has been heavily damaged through the war.

He reportedly said that the military would initially move 600,000 Palestinians there, with the aim of eventually transferring the whole population to Rafah.

"Proposals to remove the Palestinian population into a 'humanitarian city' are completely unacceptable," the foreign ministers said on Monday.

"Permanent forced displacement is a violation of international humanitarian law."

The signatories also pledged that they would be "prepared to take further action to support an immediate ceasefire".

Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry have said dozens of people were killed trying to access food aid over the weekend.

At the Commons Liaison Committee, Sir Keir Starmer restated his view that the situation in Gaza is "intolerable".

He reiterated the UK's commitment to recognising a Palestinian state "at a time most conducive to the prospects of peace" in the region.

The Prime Minister told MPs: "The situation on the ground in Gaza is intolerable on so many levels and we make that absolutely clear in all our exchanges with Israel and with other countries.

"Whether that's the deaths of those that are queuing for aid, whether it's the plans to force Palestinians to live in certain areas or be excluded from certain areas, they are all intolerable and absolutely wrong in principle."

Sir Keir's government faced criticism from the Labour chairwoman of the Commons International Development Committee over the continued supply of parts for the F-35 fighter jet to Israel.

Sarah Champion said: "Alongside 25 other countries, the UK has issued a statement condemning Israel's actions in Gaza and the West Bank but failed to provide concrete actions on how they will be held to account.

"The committee's recent report on upholding international law, and our challenge on F-35 components, both give the Government practical tools to compel Israel to meet its obligations as an occupying nation."