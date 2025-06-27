Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda sign long-awaited peace deal

27 June 2025, 21:56

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, center, stands with Rwanda's Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe, left, and Democratic Republic of the Congo's Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, right. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein).
Secretary of State Marco Rubio, center, stands with Rwanda's Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe, left, and Democratic Republic of the Congo's Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, right. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein). Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo have signed a peace deal in Washington aimed at ending decades of conflict between the two neighbours.

The newly-signed peace deal demands the "disengagement, disarmament and conditional integration" of armed groups fighting in eastern DR Congo, and could see the US granted with mineral access.

Further details are scant and previous peace deals in the region have failed - yet that has not deterred the US and Congolese presidents from referring to the signing as a generational victory.

"This is a great day for Africa and... a great day for the world!" wrote President Donald Trump on his Truth Social platform last week when an initial agreement was reached.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, center, speaks as Rwanda's Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe, left, and Democratic Republic of the Congo's Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, right, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Secretary of State Marco Rubio, center, speaks as Rwanda's Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe, left, and Democratic Republic of the Congo's Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, right, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein). Picture: Alamy

"Another diplomatic success for President Félix Tshisekedi - certainly the most important in over 30 years," said the Congolese president's office ahead of Friday's signing, external.

The deal was signed by the Congolese and Rwandan foreign ministers at the US State Department.

There has been talk of Tshisekedi and Rwanda's President Paul Kagame going to Washington to meet Trump together, though no date has been fixed.

Decades of conflict escalated earlier this year when M23 rebels seized control of large parts of eastern DR Congo including the regional capital, Goma, the city of Bukavu and two airports.

Former members of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) and police officers who allegedly surrendered to M23 rebels arrive in Goma, Congo, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa, file)
Former members of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) and police officers who allegedly surrendered to M23 rebels arrive in Goma, Congo, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa, file). Picture: Alamy

The recent rebel offensive has resulted in thousands killed and hundreds of thousands of civilians forced from their homes.

After the loss of territory, the government in Kinshasa turned to the US for help, reportedly offering access to critical minerals in exchange for security guarantees.

Eastern DR Congo is rich in coltan and other resources vital to the global electronics industries.

Rwanda denies supporting the M23 despite overwhelming evidence, according to reports, and insists its military presence in the region is a defensive measure against threats posed by armed groups like the FDLR - a rebel militia composed largely of ethnic Hutus linked to the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

Rwanda in turn accuses the Congolese government of backing the FDLR, which is denied by DR Congo.

Their presence is of utmost concern to Kigali.

When some information about the deal was released last week, external, a statement spoke of "provisions on respect for territorial integrity and a prohibition of hostilities", but there were no specifics.

It also talked about the "facilitation of the return of refugees and internally displaced persons".

A Reuters news agency report said that Congolese negotiators had pushed for an immediate withdrawal of Rwandan soldiers, external, but Rwanda - which has at least 7,000 troops on Congolese soil - refused, external.

In a statement a day before the deal was signed, Rwanda's Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe condemned "the leak of a draft peace agreement" saying Rwanda had "demanded the other parties to respect the confidentiality of the discussions".

The calls for the total withdrawal of Rwandan troops from DR Congo is major point of contention.

But Nduhungirehe said "the words 'Rwanda Defense Force', 'Rwandan troops' or 'withdrawal' are nowhere to be seen in the document".

Just hours before the signing ceremony, Tshisekedi's office said the agreement "does indeed provide for the withdrawal of Rwandan troops... [but] preferred the term disengagement to withdrawal simply because 'disengagement' is more comprehensive".

