Women are now eligible for conscription in Denmark

Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Women in Denmark are now eligible for conscription when they turn 18 after the country passed a new law.

The law passed by Denmark on Tuesday will see teenage girls join a lottery that could see them called up for 11 months of military service.

They will be required to register to be assessed for service when they turn 18 years old.

It comes as Nato countries boost defence spending amid heightened security concerns across Europe.

Previously women were allowed to join the military on a voluntary basis, last year they made up around 26 per cent of all recruits.

Volunteers will be recruited first with the rest of the numbers made up through the lottery system.

Denmark has plans to increase the length of the conscription from four months to 11 months by 2026 and increase the number of recruits doing military service from 5,000 to 7,500 in 2033.