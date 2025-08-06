Denmark to remove Copenhagen's ‘ugly and pornographic’ mermaid statue

6 August 2025, 11:47 | Updated: 6 August 2025, 12:27

The Big Mermaid is set to be removed after 19 years.
The Big Mermaid is set to be removed after 19 years. Picture: YouTube

By Henry Moore

A large statue of a mermaid in Denmark is set to be removed after critics branded it “ugly and pornographic” and a “man’s hot dream of what a woman should look like.”

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Big Mermaid statue stands at 13ft tall and was originally unveiled in Copenhagen in 2006.

It was placed just yards from the iconic Little Mermaid statue.

Over the years, it has been subject to a wave of criticisms over its exaggerated figure and large breasts.

Read more: UK’s biggest gaming platform pulls hundreds of rape & incest games after LBC investigation, but shocking titles remain

Denmark’s agency for palaces and culture is planning to remove the statue for good
Denmark’s agency for palaces and culture is planning to remove the statue for good. Picture: YouTube

These criticisms saw the statue moved from its spot near the Little Mermaid to Dragør Fort, outside of Copenhagen.

Now, according to reports, Denmark’s agency for palaces and culture is planning to remove the statue for good after concluding it does not represent the cultural heritage of the fort.

The statue’s designer, Peter Bech, has hit back at criticism, declaring the mermaid’s breasts are “proportional size.”

Speaking to Danish broadcaster, TV 2 Kosmopol, he said: “The mermaid has completely normal proportions in relation to her size.

“Of course the breasts are big on a big woman.”

Not everyone agrees, however, with art critic Mathias Kryger, calling the statue “ugly and pornographic.”

While another critic described it as “a man’s hot dream of what a woman should look like.”

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff (R)

US envoy Witkoff meets Putin in Moscow as Trump deadline looms for Russia to agree Ukraine ceasefire

FILE - Sydney Sweeney poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Echo Valley' on June 10, 2025, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)

What does ‘registered Republican’ mean?

Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza in retaliation for the Hamas-led attacks on 7 October 2023,

UN warns of 'catastrophic consequences' over Netanyahu's reported Gaza reoccupation plans

Asher Watkins, 52, was on safari last Sunday when he was killed

Big game hunter, 52, gored to death by buffalo he was trying to kill

The brother of an Israeli hostage being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip has urged world leaders to pressure Hamas and 'bring my little brother home'.

‘Bring my little brother home’: Brother of Israeli hostage in Hamas video urges world leaders to ‘act before it’s too late’
US President Donald Trump reportedly wants to control aid efforts in Gaza, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is plotting a full takeover.

Trump 'wants to control Gaza aid effort' as he 'doesn't want babies to starve' - as Netanyahu plots full takeover

A contractor working for OceanGate was told he had a "bad attitude" after voicing safety concerns

OceanGate worker who voiced safety concerns told he had 'bad attitude', report into Titan sub disaster reveals

Titan sub

‘Critical’ flaws, intimidation and ‘negligence’ of OceanGate boss revealed in damning report into Titan sub disaster

A tiger at Aalborg Zoo in Denmark

Zoo asks pet owners to donate unwanted rabbits and guinea pigs to feed to predators

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as the US Secretary of State gives statements to the media

Netanyahu 'decides on full occupation of Gaza' as Israel's security council set to meet

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has been placed under house arrest after posting on social media

Brazil's former president put under house arrest after video posted on Instagram

Russian mobile short-range ballistic missile system Iskander-M

Russia issues stark nuclear warning as Kremlin official says Moscow is no longer bound by missile treaty

Exclusive
Evyatar

Cousin of Israeli hostage forced to dig his own grave in chilling Hamas video warns he only has 'days left'

Irish woman Gena Heraty has been helping the children of Haiti for over 30 years.

Irish missionary among nine people kidnapped from Haiti orphanage

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin 'ready to meet Zelenskyy' as Russia faces growing pressure to agree Ukraine ceasefire

A photo of luggage on a pavement waiting to be loaded into a tour bus.

Woman charged with neglect after 2-year-old found alive in a suitcase on a bus

Latest News

See more Latest News

Norman Eshley (left) in his younger years.

George And Mildred star Norman Eshley dies aged 80

Chris Eubank and Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 26, 2025 in London, England

Eubank Jr and Benn set for highly anticipated November rematch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Empty Guinness glasses and a pint of Guinness

Government urged to introduce minimum price for alcohol

Jack Osbourne speaks out with emotional tribute to dad Ozzy

'My heart has hurt too much': Jack Osbourne pays emotional tribute to dad Ozzy

The store apologised after the girl was left 'visibly upset'

M&S apologises after 'trans employee offered to help girl, 14, shopping for bra'

Midge Ure said that with 'great sadness' he will need to reschedule shows

Midge Ure postpones all forthcoming shows due to urgent health treatment

Purple banners have been painted on the pavement on Oxford Street

Currys warns people about 'phone snatching hotspot' outside flagship central London store

Police detain a protester for holding a sign that reads "I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action." on July 5, 2025 in London, England.

Who are Palestine Action and when are they protesting?

World News

See more World News

Gatwick-bound Air India flight carrying 242 passengers including 53 Brits crashes minutes after take -off

Air India pilots' 'medical records examined' after report suggests fuel switches 'were turned off in cockpit'

23 days ago

Shooting In Kentucky leaves state trooper Injured and multiple victims at a Baptist Church.

Two killed in church shooting after routine traffic stop develops into high speed car chase in Kentucky

23 days ago

Violent confrontations broke out in Torre Pacheco after a pensioner was attacked.

Anti-migrant unrest erupts for second night in Spanish town after pensioner assaulted

23 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News