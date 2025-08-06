Denmark to remove Copenhagen's ‘ugly and pornographic’ mermaid statue

The Big Mermaid is set to be removed after 19 years. Picture: YouTube

By Henry Moore

A large statue of a mermaid in Denmark is set to be removed after critics branded it “ugly and pornographic” and a “man’s hot dream of what a woman should look like.”

The Big Mermaid statue stands at 13ft tall and was originally unveiled in Copenhagen in 2006.

It was placed just yards from the iconic Little Mermaid statue.

Over the years, it has been subject to a wave of criticisms over its exaggerated figure and large breasts.

Denmark’s agency for palaces and culture is planning to remove the statue for good. Picture: YouTube

These criticisms saw the statue moved from its spot near the Little Mermaid to Dragør Fort, outside of Copenhagen.

Now, according to reports, Denmark’s agency for palaces and culture is planning to remove the statue for good after concluding it does not represent the cultural heritage of the fort.

The statue’s designer, Peter Bech, has hit back at criticism, declaring the mermaid’s breasts are “proportional size.”

Speaking to Danish broadcaster, TV 2 Kosmopol, he said: “The mermaid has completely normal proportions in relation to her size.

“Of course the breasts are big on a big woman.”

Not everyone agrees, however, with art critic Mathias Kryger, calling the statue “ugly and pornographic.”

While another critic described it as “a man’s hot dream of what a woman should look like.”