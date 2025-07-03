Deputy Russian Navy chief personally promoted by Putin killed in strike near Ukraine border

By Danielle Desouza

A Russian Navy deputy commander, lauded by Putin, has been killed in a strike near the Ukraine frontline.

Major General Mikhail Gudkov, 42, who was responsible for Russia’s marine units, was killed on Wednesday "during combat work in one of the border districts of Kursk region," Russia's Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Oleg Kozhemyako, the governor of Primorsky Krai in Russia’s far east, added Gudkov had died "performing his duty as an officer alongside his fellow soldiers".

Gudkov had been personally promoted by Putin in March, having previously been given a top military honour in the Kremlin in February.

He was in charge of the navy's coastal rocket and artillery forces and all of the navy's marine units, making him one of the most senior Russian military officers.

At least 10 other senior Russian commanders have been killed in battle since the war ensued.