Diddy's lawyer claims charges 'exaggerated' and calls Cassie relationship 'love story' in closing argument
28 June 2025, 01:20
The defence has made its final arguments for Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial, describing his relationship with ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura as a "great modern love story".
Defence lawyers in Combs' sex trafficking trial, which sees him charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution, has laid out their final arguments.
Defence attorney Marc Agnifilo pushed back on the "badly exaggerated trial", and said Combs had a "swinger" lifestyle, with the prosecution charging "threesomes as racketeering".
While Agnifilio said the defence "owns the domestic violence", he added Combs "is going to fight to the death to defend himself against what he didn't do".
Moving onto Combs' relationship with Cassie Ventura, who testified against against the rapper, Mr Agnifilo said the relationship is "a great modern love story".
He also described the texts between Ventura and Combs as "some of the most beautiful language" and if the public read them then they would "cry".
He added while the prosecution "is trying to get you to believe it's one-sided", it is in fact "a real relationship and they are in love".
Portraying the relationship, he goes on: "It isn't hard to pick a winner - Cassie flat won. It's not a secret, he's in jail. Marshall's service doing a good job keeping him safe but in jail."
He continued: "Nobody's forcing her to do this. Glod bless her, she’s a sexy woman and that’s what she deserve to be."
Lawyers for Combs also mocked the prosecution for presenting bottles of baby oil as evidence that he engaged in sex trafficking during their closing arguments at his New York trial.
On the subject of Combs' former employee, who testified anonymously as 'Mia', Mr Agnifilo said she was "happy" and "loved working with Sean Combs".
In May, 'Mia' alleged the rapper sexually assaulted her "on more than one occasion".
Mr Agnifilo said the prosecution has "created a false persona of her".
He claimed there was no "unwanted sexual contact", but it was in fact "platonic love and admiration".
Addressing the controversial 'freak-offs' - which the lawyer described as evenings in "beautiful hotel rooms" - Mr Agnifilo said: "He's not the only man in America making homemade porn."
Closing the case, the defence urged the jury to "summon the courage" to acquit Combs.
"I am asking you to acquit Sean Combs of all the counts. He is not a racketeer. He sits there innocent, so return him to his family."