Diogo Jota was ‘behind the wheel of Lamborghini and driving at high excess of speed,’ say Spanish police

The crash site where Liverpool FC player Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva lost their lives, showing the wreckage of the Lamborghini Huracan. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Diogo Jota is thought to have been behind the wheel of his £185,000 Lamborghini when he and his brother Andre Silva died in a car crash last week, Spanish police have said.

Listen to this article

The Liverpool footballer and father-of-three was killed alongside his brother, also a footballer, after the lime green supercar they were travelling in burst into flames following a suspected tyre blowout last Thursday night in Zamora, Spain.

A spokesperson for the Guardia Civil of Zamora said that tests carried out by its traffic division showed Jota was driving the car at the time.

The spokesperson added that the car was thought to be travelling above the speed limit on the road, which local media report is 120kmph (74mph).

The spokesperson said: "The expert report is being carried out and finished, where among other things they are studying the marks (tread) left by one of the wheels of the vehicle.

Diogo Jota’s family and Liverpool players gather at funeral

"Everything also points to a possible high excess of speed over the permitted speed of the road.

"All the tests carried out for the moment point to the fact that the driver of the vehicle was Diogo Jota."

The report has not yet been finalised but will be handed over to the court in the town of Puebla de Sanabria, Zamora.

Jota and Silva were found dead after the car crashed on the A-52 in Palacios de Sanabria near the city of Zamora at 12.40am on Thursday.

Tributes at Anfield Stadium, home of Liverpool, in memory of Diogo Jota who has died at the age of 28. Picture: Alamy

Pictures of the aftermath of the crash showed debris scattered along the side of the road including what appeared to be charred parts of the vehicle.

Footballers, family and fans gathered for the funeral of the brothers which took place in their native Portugal on Saturday.

Jota's long-term partner Rute Cardoso, whom he had married just 11 days before the accident, was in attendance, as were his parents.

Tributes poured in from around the world, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Oasis and Cristiano Ronaldo among those who mourned the loss of the brothers.

Hundreds of fans lined the streets of the picturesque town as the coffins of Jota and Silva were carried by pallbearers including Portuguese footballer Rúben Neves.

The Coffin carried into church, one of the bearers Portuguese footballer Ruben Neves. Picture: Alamy

Media gather at the funeral of Diogo Jota being held at Igreja Matriz de Gondomar in the town of Gondomar near Porto. Picture: Alamy

Others in attendance included Reds manager Arne Slot, captain Virgil Van Dijk and team-mates including Andy Robertson, Conor Bradley and Ryan Gravenberch.

Also at the funeral for the Portuguese international were his national team-mates Bruno Fernandes, of Manchester United, Porto FC president Andre Villas-Boas and Portugal national team manager Roberto Martinez.

Martinez told AP: “These are really, really sad days, as you can imagine, but today we showed we are a large, close family.

“Their spirit will be with us forever.”

At the funeral, the Bishop delivered a heartbreaking message to Jota's three children - none of whom attended.

Speaking to the congregation, he said: "If it is difficult to see an adult cry, it is even more difficult to see a child cry".