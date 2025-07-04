Diogo Jota’s wife and family attend private wake as football world mourns Liverpool star’s death

Jota's family have attended a private wake in Portugal while In Liverpool, former club captain Jordan Henderson broke down in tears as he came to lay flowers at a memorial . Picture: Alamy/Shutterstock/Getty

Diogo Jota's grieving wife was seen arriving at a chapel in Portugal where the Liverpool star's coffin was taken for a private wake on Friday morning, as tributes poured in from the footballer's former team-mates.

Rute Cardoso entered the Sao Cosme Chapel in the town of Gondomar early in the day, after returning from Spain late Thursday night with her 28-year-old partner's body.

The couple, who only married 12 days ago, had first met in the picturesque town and began dating as teenagers.

Father of three Jota died in a car crash in the early hours of Thursday morning alongside his brother Andre Silva after their Lamborghini veered off the road and burst into flames, following a suspected tyre blowout.

The brothers were found dead following the crash on the A-52 in Palacios de Sanabria near the city of Zamora at 12.40am on Thursday.

Mourners gathered to pay their respects on Friday morning, with family members seen embracing each other and breaking down in tears outside the chapel.

The siblings' mother, Isabel, and their grandfather were also spotted at the chapel.

The formal wake is set to start around 4pm, ahead of a funeral mass in the neighbouring church - the Igrega Matriz de Gondomar - at 10am on Saturday.

Portugal’s president Marcelo de Sousa has confirmed he will be among those arriving at that time to pay their last respects.

In Liverpool, former club captain Jordan Henderson broke down in tears as he came to lay flowers at a memorial for his former team-mate at Anfield.

He joined fans who had come to pay their respects to the winger, with many laying tokens, photos and personal messages in honour of Jota.

The club's talisman Mo Salah also took to Instagram to say it would be "extremely difficult to accept Diogo won't be there when we go back".

he hearses carrying the bodies of Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva leave the funeral home in Puebla de Sanabria, in the Spanish northwestern province of Zamora. Picture: Getty

A funeral car is parked inside the forensic anatomical institute, where the bodies of the Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother killed in a car accident are being held, in the northwestern city of Zamora, Spain, Thursday, July 3, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Tributes laid for Diogo Jota by Jordan Henderson at Anfield. Picture: Getty

"I am truly lost for words," he wrote.

"Until yesterday, I never thought there would be something that would frighten me of going back to Liverpool after the break. Team mates come and go but not like this.

"It’s going to be extremely difficult to accept that Diogo won’t be there when we go back. My thoughts are with his wife, his children, and of course his parents who suddenly lost their children.

"Those close to Diogo and his brother Andre need all the support they can get. They will never be forgotten."

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said the “sense of shock is absolute” for the club.

“Diogo was not just our player,” he said.

“He was a loved one to all of us," Slot continued.

“I could say so much about what he brought to our team but the truth is everyone who watched Diogo play could see it. Hard work, desire, commitment, great quality, goals.

“The essence of what a Liverpool player should be.”

Slot said the player “never sought popularity” but gained it anyway and was a friend to everyone, able to make others feel good about themselves “just by being with them”.

He said the last time they spoke he wished Jota luck for his upcoming wedding.

“In many ways, it was a dream summer for Diogo and his family, which makes it all the more heartbreaking that it should end like this,” Slot added.

He recalled learning, when he first came to the club, of the song Liverpool fans sang for Jota and said he knew “straight away” that meant the player must have “special qualities”.

Spain v Portugal - UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group B. Picture: Getty

“When the time is right, we will celebrate Diogo Jota, we will remember his goals and we will sing his song,” Slot said.

“For the time being, we will remember him as a unique human being and mourn his loss. He will never be forgotten.”

The club has opened physical and digital books of condolence in the wake of the deaths, and supporters and members of the public can go to the Anfield Road Stand reception area over the coming days to sign a message.

Flags have been lowered to half-mast at the stadium and all club stores, museums and tours have been closed until Monday, with staff offered wellbeing support.

The Portuguese Football Federation also said it was “devastated” to learn of the deaths, adding: “Their deaths represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football.”

Police said they were investigating the possibility that the Lamborghini left the road because of a tyre blowout while overtaking, and a source from the government sub-delegation in Zamora confirmed “a possible speeding incident” was being looked at.

No other vehicles are said to have been involved in the incident.

Pictures of the aftermath of the crash showed debris scattered along the side of the road including what appeared to be charred parts of the vehicle.

Liverpool fans started leaving tributes outside Anfield on Thursday morning, with flowers being laid with messages including “Thanks for everything, Diogo”.

Jota was part of Liverpool’s Premier League-winning side in the 2024/25 campaign, scoring six goals in 26 appearances.

Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates scoring the deciding penalty during the Carabao Cup quarter final match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Wednesday December 22, 2021. Picture: Alamy

He joined the Merseyside club from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020, winning three major trophies.

Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo said he wishes Jota’s family “all the strength in the world” following the Liverpool forward’s death.

A translated version of his message on Instagram said: “Doesn’t make any sense.

“Just now we were together in the national team, just now you were married.

“To your family, to your wife and children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world.

“I know you will always be with them. R.I.P. Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you.”

The Prince of Wales, patron of the FA, said he was “deeply saddened” to hear of Jota’s death, adding: “Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew him.”

Jota and his wife got together in 2013, it has been reported, and have three children together – two sons and a daughter who was born in November.

He frequently shared pictures of himself and his family on is Instagram account, while his wife has posted images of their holidays in Dubai and Lapland.

They also have three pet beagles.

On Wednesday, Jota and Cardoso, 28, posted video footage of their wedding, with the caption: “A day we will never forget.”