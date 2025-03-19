Diplomatic row erupts after French researcher expelled from US for expressing 'a personal opinion' on Trump

19 March 2025

Washington, United States. 24 February, 2025. U.S President Donald Trump, right, walks with French President Emmanuel Macron, left, following bilateral discussions at the White House, February 24, 2025 in Washington, D.C.
Washington, United States. 24 February, 2025. U.S President Donald Trump, right, walks with French President Emmanuel Macron, left, following bilateral discussions at the White House, February 24, 2025 in Washington, D.C.

By Danielle de Wolfe

A diplomatic row has erupted between France and the US after a French researcher was expelled from the country for expressing "a personal opinion" on Trump.

The academic, who was on assignment from the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), was detained by officers and later deported after landing at George Bush International Airport in Houston, Texas, ahead of a conference on March 9.

Pulled him aside for questioning by US border officials, reports suggest the space researcher was selected at random for a search, which saw him taken into a side room.

There, his personal mobile phone and work computer were confiscated and searched by authorities, with messages discussing Trump's treatment of scientists found on his device.

A source told French news outlet Le Monde that he was then accused of sending "hateful" and "conspiratorial" messages, with exchanges "that reflect hatred toward Trump and can be described as terrorism."

The incident comes after Donald Trump targeted the science community in recent weeks with a series of shock budget cuts and censorship.

Apron area and airport building, Continental Airlines airplanes and customs clearance vehicles, George W. Bush International Ai
Apron area and airport building, Continental Airlines airplanes and customs clearance vehicles, George W. Bush International Ai. Picture: Alamy

"I learned with concern that a French researcher on assignment for the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) who was traveling to a conference near Houston was denied entry to the United States before being expelled," said the Minister of Higher Education and Research, Philippe Baptiste, in a statement sent to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

"This measure was apparently taken by the American authorities because the researcher's phone contained exchanges with colleagues and friends in which he expressed a personal opinion on the Trump administration's research policy ," he added.

Following his detainment, it's reported that his professional and personal equipment was reportedly confiscated, and the researcher was sent back to Europe the next day.

Citing another source, the outlet suggested the American authorities found "hateful and conspiratorial messages."

He was reportedly informed of an FBI investigation, for which "charges were dropped ," the source continued.

Half mast flag at US Embassy in Place de la Concorde Paris France
Half mast flag at US Embassy in Place de la Concorde Paris France. Picture: Alamy

"Freedom of opinion, free research, and academic freedom are values ​​that we will continue to proudly uphold," the French minister said following the incident.

"I will defend the right of all French researchers to be faithful to them, while respecting the law," the Minister of Higher Education and Research added.

The US Embassy in Paris, contacted by French news agency l’Agence France-Presse, referred the matter to customs services.

US customs, when contacted, did not immediately respond to the outlet.

